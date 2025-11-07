Throwback Thursday: When the Tide Ran Green
On November 11th, 1939, the Crimson Tide would travel to New Orleans to face off against the Green Wave.
The Tide Played a Small Part in an Amazing Season
The No. 20 ranked Tide would hope to knock off the No. 7 ranked Wave in a tense SEC bout. The water began to run green quick however, as the Green Wave would win in a shut-out victory over the Tide, 13-0.
TU would go on to have an unbeaten regular season, finishing 8-0-1, with their one tie coming against the No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels. These wouldn't be the only ranked opponents the Green Wave would face. Sandwiched between the Tar Heels and the Tide were the No. 14 Rebels of Ole Miss.
Not the Finish the Wave Were Hoping For
The Wave wrapped up the regular season with a 33-20 win over cross-state rivals LSU. This victory marked their fifth conference win, outscoring opponents 128-26 and securing three shut-outs in the process.
An illustrious season would be finished with an invite to the Sugar Bowl to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies. It would be a tense match-up in New Orleans, but the Wave would fall just short in a 14-13 loss. Despite the heartbreak, the Wave had plenty to celebrate throughout the season.
Information courtesy of Wikipedia and the Official Tulane Athletics Website