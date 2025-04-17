Tulane Football Sees Strong Retention Through First Day of Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave football team is searching for critical pieces in the transfer portal while trying to retain a core of talent.
While many college football programs saw their hopes for success be nearly decimated with entries into the second portal window, Tulane football has stood strong under head coach Jon Sumrall.
These departures were already reported but became official when the window opened Wednesday: punter Will Karoll, cornerback Rayshawn Pleasant, and linebacker Jesus Machado.
Transfer offensive lineman Jude McCoskey also entered the portal after not finding a way into the starting lineup throughout spring practice.
The other loss for the Green Wave is defensive lineman Deshaun Batiste, who came over with the coaching staff in the 2024 season and showed flash in limited time on the field. He announced on X that he was entering the portal Wednesday.
With the number of portal additions in that room, one which Sumrall has called stronger than last season, Batiste likely fell farther down the depth chart behind proven veterans that have had a presence all spring.
It's noteworthy when looking back to last spring, when Sumrall and the coaching staff were actively looking for edge rushers. This year, the defensive line can be an anchor with enough talent to rotate.
It makes sense that Batiste is seeking an opportunity where he can have a better chance at seeing the field.
It’s impressive when the team doesn’t have a named starting quarterback. While NIL and the transfer portal all but dominate college football, Tulane is a solid reminder of the value of culture and true connections and brotherhood on the team.
Multiple players who came over in the December portal window have pointed to the feeling of belonging on the team that they hadn’t had at the same level in their previous stops.
There's still a week left for players to enter the transfer portal, and the team could see a few shake-ups following the spring game on Saturday.
Sumrall is still looking for some players of need at positions including quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, punter, and offensive lineman.
Some second or third-string guys could get bumped down with incoming additions. They may receive an evaluation following spring practice that leads them to seek more playing time.
The grass isn't always greener elsewhere, and the core of players seems to understand that.
It's only the second year of Sumrall's culture with the Green Wave, but it's palpable, and the players clearly buy in.