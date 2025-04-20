Tulane Football Star Safety Talks Value of Culture in Age of Transfer Portal
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Tulane Green Wave football team wrapped up their spring camp with Saturday’s spring game amidst the transfer portal opening for college football.
While head coach Jon Sumrall searches for some more talent while meeting with Tulane football players to ensure they stay, he doesn’t have to worry about that in key veteran safety Bailey Despanie.
Despanie is a rare instance of a player choosing to remain and develop with his first program, as many look for greener pastures in the portal.
Despite not being recruited by Sumrall, he feels a strong connection with his head coach and what he’s implemented that he detailed to reporters following the spring game.
“It is the culture,” Despanie said. “It is a loving culture around, and my guys, Coach Sumrall is one heck of a head coach. I wouldn't want to play for anybody else. So that's definitely the main reason why I stuck around.”
The Green Wave were at one point in the conversation about the college football playoffs last season. Then they ended 9-4 on a three-game losing streak.
That makes players like Despanie valuable, who was on the team when they beat the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl.
With the amount of turnover in college football, having a culture that lasts and guys that know how to realize success at the highest level are essential.
“Culture plays a big role in the way that we do things,” Despanie said. “The way that we practice, the way that we work out, the way that we go about our daily lives. I try to preach every day to the young guys. There are certain ways to do things so you can get the end result, and it's a daily goal to preach it to them.”
Culture is incredibly important, but so is stability on the roster. The defense has more returners, and the safety position is the strongest between Despanie, Jack Tchienchou, and Kevin Adams, who made an interception in the scrimmage.
“It brings a lot of confidence,” Despanie said. “I think we [safety] are the only group on defense that has all returners. It brings a lot of confidence, as well as a lot of responsibility. We say this every day before we break it: we’re the standard of the defense, we’re the standard of the team, and we take that personally. We come out with that mindset every day and get better.”
With a performance like Saturday, that’s something the defense can carry with them through a crucial spring period.
Sumrall has pointed to cornerback as a position of need in the portal, but his secondary is poised for a strong year with the core of star talent returning at safety.