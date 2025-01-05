Tulane Green Wave Coaches, Legendary Quarterback Join NIL Golf Tournament
As the Tulane Green Wave continue to reload in the transfer portal and compete in the NIL era of college football, they are joining forces with local businesses to put forth a golf tournament.
The Tulane football team, in conjunction with Campus Connection, will host their first annual Fairways FORE! Football Golf Classic on Feb. 13 at English Turn, with all proceeds going to the program's NIL collective, Fear the Wave, and football student athletes.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here through Fear the Wave's website, with prices starting at $300 for individuals.
In addition, once registered, participants will have the opportunity to bid online to play a round with a Tulane celebrity golfer. The available golfers are head coach Jon Sumrall, defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato, former Voice of the Wave and current play-by-play caller for the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, linebacker Tyler Grubbs, and former Tulane quarterback Shaun King.
Those interested in playing with an available celebrity golfer can start bidding once registered, with the auction running until 8:00 PM CST on Feb. 9.
The Golf Classic will offer sponsorships for purchase, as detailed in the announcement by Campus Connection on X.
Fear the Wave, the school's NIL collective, along with Campus Connection, have organized an intriguing and creative event. It's one that offers rare interaction and connections with the coaches currently involved with the program and Tulane legends of the present and past.
It says a lot that departing senior Tyler Grubbs is still working to help his program reach new levels of success with the Golf Classic. It marks the first time Shaun King is participating in an NIL event for his former program.
King helped the Green Wave to an incredible 12-0 season in 1998. He was a second-round NFL Draft pick, won a Super Bowl ring as a backup and also played in the CFL. He was last an assistant coach at USF from 2016-19.
It shows the hunger of the current coaching staff to dedicate time and resources to be able to pay and retain their student athletes as they push to compete for the college football playoffs in the 2025 college football season.