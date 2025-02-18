Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave Finalizes Staff With New Football Recruiting Specialists

Tulane Green Wave shapes out football personnel department with new offensive and defensive recruiting specialists.

The Tulane Green Wave are the latest team in college football to carve out an expanded recruiting staff ahead of the 2025 season.

Tulane football recently announced their new offensive and defensive recruiting specialists, under their director of football recruiting.

Former offensive recruiting specialist Kyle Schexnayder has been promoted to director of recruiting, following head coach Jon Sumrall’s strategy of rewarding rising staff within the department.

He will lead defensive recruiting specialist Colton Leggett and offensive recruiting specialist Keith Domino.

Leggett’s hiring was announced by the program on Feb. 7, with Schexnayder’s promotion following three days later. The team has now clarified Leggett's role, which was previously unclear.

Hunter Sims, the Green Wave's former director of defensive recruiting, took a general manager position, and Leggett joined shortly after.

Tulane added Central Connecticut Blue Devils offensive recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Keith Domino as the offensive recruiting specialist on Feb. 17. Domino spent a season coaching tight ends before switching position groups last season.

It signifies a strategy under Sumrall and his new director of football recruiting, Schexnayder, and illuminates a three-pronged strategy for the personnel department. While Sumrall is bringing in two new voices in Leggett and Domino, they’ll report to a staff member who was with the program for the 2024 college football season.

Sumrall has previously spoken of the value of promoting from within to both retain and reward staff, just like Schexnayder, in an interview with Josh Pate’s College Football show.

“I'm for everybody in our building staff-wise to have professional development and growth and to be able to create opportunities for themselves career-wise,” Sumrall said. "I think you probably keep a little bit closer tabs on the staff stuff and maybe backfilling certain jobs. I personally love to promote from within. It makes the systems that carry over or those transitions really, really smooth. There's something nice about adding some external guys here and there too that can give you a different lens or perspective on how they see something. But there's a lot to, hey, there's a standard here. This is how we do things. It's not always what we do, but how we do it matters just as much, because what you do, you evolve and adapt every year.”

As college football evolves by the season, so must the programs that compete in it, as signified by Sumrall's comments. He brings in refreshing new perspectives of other recruiting departments around the nation and streamlines them under a vision and culture bolstered by his current staff.

