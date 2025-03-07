Tulane Green Wave Loses Key Quality with New Quarterback Competition
As the Tulane Green Wave football team gears up for spring camp, head coach Jon Sumrall will be looking for a competitor to emerge in the team’s quarterback competition.
One of the reasons that quarterback is the most important position in college football is the leadership under center.
Tulane football was lucky to enjoy the stellar career of Michael Pratt, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for a rare four seasons. Pratt and the leaders around him were a critical component in the sustained success of the program.
While Sumrall found Pratt’s immediate successor in Darian Mensah, he didn’t name him the starter until the season opener, and the Green Wave went through spring and fall camp without a starting quarterback and the leadership that comes with it.
Mensah's decision-making and strong ball placement not only dominated the competition, but he also demonstrated a level of poise and command that his teammates promoted as a calming factor out on the field.
Coaches are referring to these qualities when they discuss intangible traits. There’s no substitution for a natural leader.
While there was a player-led culture instilled that translated as the season went on, it did feel like the team was searching for an identity in tandem with the quarterback.
However, the turnover that Tulane faced this time last year is incomparable in terms of unknowns.
Pratt departed along with his four-year starting center, as did head coach Willie Fritz to the Houston Cougars. It was one season after losing seniors Dorian Williams, Nick Anderson, and Tyjae Spears.
Sumrall’s electric energy and caring nature provided a lot of momentum to a team that had every key leader that played a role in the greatest single-season turnaround in college football history depart over a two-year span.
Mensah's rapid ascent to the starting role brought significant stability to the program. That lasted for one season until he transferred to the Duke Blue Devils.
Having built the pillars last season, they're not starting over, but they'll enter a second spring practice with no answers under center.
Incoming competitors TJ Finley, Kadin Semonza, and Donovan Leary have to impress with their on-field traits. The player who exhibits a sense of moxie and command will be the standout to watch.
It’s hard to imagine a player-led team without one at quarterback, and it’s an unfortunate circumstance due to the transfer portal to have to overcome two offseasons in a row.
There is a payoff: it gives players across the board opportunities to emerge and take that type of role.
Sumrall promotes a culture that makes his team earn their roles on the field, and that type of team-wide mentality is complementary to a leadership search as the Green Wave looks to the 2025 college football season.