Tulane Green Wave Receiver with Strong Blocking Skills Declares for NFL Draft
The Tulane Green Wave football team is set to lose 15 valuable members to the 2025 NFL draft.
After five seasons with Tulane football, wide receiver Phat Watts declared for the draft on Wednesday in a thoughtful message that illustrated his journey of hardships and recovery.
Watts and his twin, Duece, joined the Green Wave in 2020 out of Jones County Junior College, where they both played alongside linebacker Nick Anderson, now in the CFL.
Unfortunately, Phat Watts had to watch his team win the Cotton Bowl from the sidelines after a season-ending ACL injury prior to their 12-2 run in 2022.
While he briefly entered the transfer portal at the end of Willie Fritz’s tenure, conversations with coach Jon Sumrall coaxed him back to finish his career out where he started. That gratitude poured out of his sincere statement he posted on X.
"First, I would like to give all glory to God for putting me in this position and blessing me with the opportunity to play the game that I truly love," Watts wrote. "I am very thankful for the support from my family, friends, and fans every step of the way."
"I want to thank all of my cousins who were with me behind my grandma's house every day playing ball. Little did I know how much y'all helped me in the long run. Thank you to my mom and dad for always pushing me and my brother to be the best we can be at whatever we do."
"To Coach Buckley and Jones Junior College, thank you for turning me into the man I am today. Without this step in my journey, I don't think all of this would be possible."
"To Tulane University fans and staff, thank you for giving me the opportunity to play football at the highest level of college football and also earn multiple degrees. I have grown into the man that I once dreamed about being."
"To my coaches and teammates, words will never fill the void of how much I appreciate and love you all. I want to say thank you for your support and everything you all have done."
"With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. I am looking forward to the journey and opportunity that lie ahead."
Watts has three career touchdowns for Tulane, two receiving and one rushing, and 37 receptions for 473 yards. He only played in three games in 2023 when he returned from his injury and doubled that to six in the season under head coach Jon Sumrall.
Watts was targeted a few times, including in the red zone, but only recorded one catch for 27 yards in his final year. However, he was a valuable member of special teams and a key to the Green Wave offense as a run-blocker.
Tulane would often run out a trio of blocking receivers for massive gains by Makhi Hughes: Watts, Bryce Bohanon, and Shaun Nicholas. It telegraphed a run play, but it didn’t seem to matter much.
Watts is a fervent blocker, and it led him to see considerable playing time in one season with Sumrall.
As Watts looks to his future at the next level, that skill offers real value to NFL teams searching for contributors, as well as his special teams play.