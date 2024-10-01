Tulane Green Wave Takes Conference's Top Spot in Recent Football Power Index
The Tulane Green Wave is seeing national attention as one of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference.
After its commanding win against the South Florida Bulls last Saturday, the Green Wave has taken the conference's top spot in ESPN’s power index. Tulane moves to 6.5 in the FPI, which is also 40th best in the country. They are only one of two teams with a positive power index, joining Memphis, which is second in the AAC with 0.6.
According to ESPN, the Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. Rating results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule.
The team took a big step forward after their 45-10 victory over USF. Head coach Jon Sumrall made an impact in his first conference game as his team recorded 528 yards of total offense and picked up two turnovers.
It was a breakout game for Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah, as he exposed the USF defense all game. The Redshirt Freshman ended the day with 326 yards passing and three touchdowns. He was named one of the Stars of the Week for the Manning Award for his Week five performance.
The team also has a projection of finishing the year with either nine or ten wins on the season. Since Tulane has already fallen in two contests this season, in order to reach double digits in the win column, they would need to win out. According to the projections on ESPN, there is a 20.5% chance of that happening. The Green Wave also currently has a 99.8% chance of reaching bowl eligibility (six wins) and a 53.2% chance of winning the conference.
Tulane will look to continue its momentum and move to 4-2 on the year and 2-0 in conference play as it travels to Birmingham to take on the UAB Blazers. UAB currently sits with a -11.4 FPI after its recent loss to the Navy Midshipmen. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm EST.