Tulane Head Football Coach Tweets Coolest New Slogan in College Football
Toward the end of last season, Tulane Green Wave football coach Jon Sumrall became one of the hotter commodities on the FBS coaching market. But he quickly opted to return to Tulane for a second season, even as some programs were reportedly interested in him.
He and his staff have spent January working the transfer portal to fill key holes on the roster, not the least of which was trying to find a quarterback to replace Darian Mensah, who transferred to Duke.
Plus, he just wrapped up the official signing class for next fall and Tulane released some big news about a key athletics project that has been in the works for some time.
Oh, and it’s Super Bowl week in New Orleans and Sumrall has been seen about town with, among others, Louisiana legend and four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw.
On Thursday evening, Sumrall let this little nugget loose on social media.
He could have posted that for many reasons, but it was most likely in response to news on the team’s indoor practice facility, which now appears closer to reality.
The Tulane University Neighborhood News released information on the location of the team’s new practice facility, which will be on the Claiborne Avenue lot. Next Tuesday, the university will host an informational meeting in Freeman Auditorium.
The planning of an indoor, or covered, practice facility has seen fits and starts over the past few years. But, based on this information, the information session means the project may be coming into focus.
Sumrall’s post seems to suggest he’s excited about the movement.
When the Green Wave needs to practice inside, it heads to the New Orleans Saints’ practice facility in Metarie, La.
While Sumrall has been public about his desire for more NIL money than funding for facilities, there is recognition across college football that facilities matter, especially when it comes to ensuring that student-athletes have everything they need to prepare, whether it be for an upcoming game or for the season.
Sumrall, who was a defensive coordinator for Tulane more than a decade ago, will enter his second season with the Green Wave hoping to get them back to the American Athletic Conference championship game for the fourth straight year.
He led Tulane to a 9-5 season, one that saw them ranked in the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff Top 25 until a three-game losing streak to end the season.