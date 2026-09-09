Losing the Starting QB Role, then Getting it Back: Semonza Feels There's More to Get Done

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Tulane suffered a disappointing blow this past Saturday after losing to Duke 17-3 for the first game of the season. The offense seemed undisciplined with 15 penalties, and every time the offense got going, something would go wrong to hinder that progress.

Regardless of that slow progress, one man seemed to create a spark in the offense. Although that spark never turned into a wildfire, it’s at least a good sign that this offense can flash at times given some discipline and identity.

That man was Kadin Semonza, and we heard from him during Tuesday’s press conference.

Getting the Job

Although Semonza would’ve rather earned the starting position before the disastrous first half against Duke, he’s been given the spot nonetheless.

”Obviously it was something I wanted for myself, but that doesn’t really matter to be honest with you,” Semonza began in response to his reaction to him becoming the starter. “We didn’t get the job done. Our whole goal is to win a football game, and no matter how I played, we did not end up getting that done.”

Semonza continued to assure us that the offense was a single unit, and that no matter how well he played, they didn’t get the job done.

When asked about what he did good or bad on Saturday, he said, “I don’t really want to talk about myself. Offensively, as a unit, no matter how well or poor I played, as a unit we played pretty bad. (Duke) didn’t beat us, we beat us... and like I said, that starts with me.”

Although Semonza and the Wave didn’t get the job done, Semonza still felt a sense of accomplishment for his achievement. “Everybody (during) my whole career has told me I was never good enough to play quarterback… To be quite honest, excuse my language, I don’t give a d*mn about (what) anyone tells me.”

”I prepared like a starter, and I was ready when my number was called,” Semonza finished.

Growing and Maturing

Semonza has been a Greenie since he transferred from Ball State after winning MAC Freshman of the Year. But he’d get the short end of the stick last year, after he thought he had the starting position all but locked up until BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff took the spot in July.

After being asked to reflect on his time at Tulane, Semonza showed growth and maturity: “Humble is a great word, the Lord really sat me down and humbled me fast… Last year I didn’t handle that situation very well, and I’ll be the first to tell you, I was kind of a baby about it, I pouted, and I wasn’t a good teammate.”

Comparing last year to this year: “(This year) I was a great teammate. Like I told you earlier, I prepared like I was a starter, I was up here more than anybody. I think that was the biggest growth for me. Controlling what I can no matter what the outcome is, and not being result-oriented.”

When Semonza was asked what made him stay during this era of college sports, his loyalty to the Green Wave remained unwavered. “It was really (the coaching staff’s belief in me and my belief in the program). I really believe in Coach Hall and what he has to bring to the table. And I love (my teammates).”

”I used to joke with my friends, ‘Nobody gets developed anymore, guys are always jumping around from place to place,’ but I didn’t want to be that guy… I believe in this place.”

Looking Ahead

It’s best that we not dwell on the tough week one loss the Wave suffered at the hands of the Blue Devils, so let’s shift our focus onto New Orleans' Mardi Gras rivals, South Alabama.

”(South Alabama is) a good football team… If we don’t come out there and play well, they’ll beat us.” He continued, “We beat ourselves (against Duke). We went out there and threw the game away. So, we need to focus on coming out there and doing our job the best we can, and that starts with me.”

Wrapping around to the 15 penalties, Semonza was asked how to fix that. “It’s your approach to practice. We’ve got to come out here everyday like it’s a game. There’s no lolligagging around, we’ve got to have urgency on the field… Practice like it’s a game all the time. There’s no ifs, ands, or buts, you have to come out there (to practice) everyday, ready to go.”

With Semonza starting, this means that he’ll start in his first ever home game for the Wave, and it couldn’t come against a better opponent.

Tulane will be dawning their brand new City Edition Mardi Gras themed uniforms that were revealed last month.

When asked about how he felt coming back home, he said, “It means the world to be ‘the guy’ for a program. I’ve been chasing this for a long time, so it’s a blessing for sure.”