17 Tulane Bowling Finishes 5th in NBA Open

The 17th-ranked Green Wave bowling team went 2-1 during the bracket portion of the TNBA Open Sunday at All Star Lanes, finishing fifth in the eight-team field. Tulane bested Southern twice to sandwich a loss to Oklahoma Christian over three best-of-seven Baker matches.

Tulane entered the final day of competition seeded fifth after the first two days of the event hosted by Jackson State and The National Bowling Association. The Green Wave opened the day against the No. 6 seed Southern, taking home a sweep victory. Tulane opened with a 154-146 win before delivering a lopsided 214-175 triumph. The Wave polished off the victory with scores of 192-173 and 174-172.

Advancing in the bracket, Tulane faced off against the fourth seed Oklahoma Christian. The match went the distance with the Eagles claiming a 4-3 win. Tulane opened with a 214-163 triumph, but Oklahoma Christian responded to win the next two games by scores of 211-158 and 172-164. The Wave bounced back to level the match with a 184-180 win, but the Eagles notched a 180-168 triumph to follow up. Tulane pushed the match to a seventh game with a 204-198 win, but Oklahoma Christian finished off the match with a 248-210 win in the final game.

This set Tulane up with a rematch against the Jaguars, which the Wave won 4-1. Southern won the opening game 165-159, but Tulane took the following four to notch a courtesy sweep. The match pulled level with a 171-167 win for the Wave, who then added a 149-139 victory. From there, Tulane closed it out with scores of 171-146 and 185-164. This solidified the Wave in fifth in the final meet standings.

Next Up

No. 17 Tulane will be back in action this coming weekend with a trip to Smyrna, Tennessee, for the Music City Challenge. The tournament is hosted by Vanderbilt and runs from Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8. The event is the final tune-up for the Wave before the USBC Intercollegiate Team Sectionals and Conference USA Championship.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics