17th Ranked Tulane Bowling Falls in CUSA Finals to Sam Houston

The 17th-ranked and 11th-seeded Tulane bowling team battled until the end Friday morning against Sam Houston in the Conference USA Bowling Championship at Colonial Lanes. The Green Wave led going into the final Baker game with a chance to force the best-of-seven third round, but the Bearkats, seeded eighth and ranked ninth, rallied to claim the win. Tulane is now eliminated from the tournament.

The Wave went 1-2 in the championship for a third-straight season. Tulane’s lone victory was yesterday afternoon against the defending national champion, Youngstown State. By tying for seventh in the 12-team field, Tulane has matched its best-ever finish in the CUSA Championship (2024, the first season of CUSA bowling).

The traditional match opened the day with the Bearkats winning 1,030-944. Juanelyz Solla paced the team with a score of 202. She was the only Wave bowler to break 200, though Paige Matiasek knocked on the door with her mark of 198. Mia Stolakis was right behind with a tally of 194. Sarah Rubi posted a 179 with Linnea Holcomb scoring 171.

Tulane pushed back hard in the Baker match. Despite Sam Houston jumping ahead 237-189 after the first game, the Wave rallied for a 246-220 advantage in the following game. The Bearkats edged out game three 201-199, but game four was where Tulane shined. The Wave hurled strikes on each of the first seven frames before losing the perfect game bid on an eighth-frame spare. Tulane scored a 254 with Sam Houston notching a 205. The Wave entered the final game ahead by 25 pins, but the Bearkats won the contest 247-169 to seal the mega-match at 2-0.

Season Not Done for the Wave

Despite the elimination from the conference tournament, Tulane’s campaign is not over. The Wave awaits the NCAA selection show on Wednesday, March 25, to see if the program will earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. Should the Wave be selected, the regionals will take place April 3-4. Even if Tulane is not selected, the Wave have earned a berth to the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships to polish off the campaign. That event occurs April 16-18 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.