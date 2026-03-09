17th Ranked Tulane Bowling Finishes Music City Classic in 14th Slot

The 17th-ranked Green Wave bowling team faced a trio of ranked match-ups in today’s bracket portion of the Music City Classic at Smyrna Bowling Center, going 1-2 to finish the tournament in 14th.

Tulane was seeded 14th after the first two days of qualification and opened the day against No. 8 Youngstown State, the 13th seed. The Green Wave earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory in the first of three best-of-seven Baker matches. The Penguins took the first game 207-164, but the Wave bounced back with a 234-174 win. Youngstown State then claimed a 221-155 win, but the pendulum swung back to Tulane with a 213-171 triumph. The teams once more traded victories with Penguins winning 227-159 before a Tulane victory of 175-159 forced the seventh game. Tulane broke the see-saw with a 206-196 win to clinch the match.

The Wave moved on in the bracket to face No. 10 Sacred Heart, the 11th seed. The teams split the opening two games as the Pioneers won 279-226 before the Wave bounced back with a 192-167 triumph. Tulane pulled ahead with a 206-164 win, and Sacred Heart rallied for a 223-189 win. The Wave added a 244-201 victory, but Sacred Heart claimed the following two games, 229-203 and 236-232, to claim the match 4-3.

After another seven-game battle, Tulane found itself in a rematch against Youngstown State. The Wave won the opening tilt 203-177, but the Penguins responded with back-to-back victories of 242-181 and 193-170. Tulane leveled the match with a 202-172 win, but the Penguins pulled back in front with a 231-191 victory. The sixth game was a 201-175 Youngstown State win as the Penguins claimed the match 4-2. This placed the Wave 14th in the final standings of the 34-team field.

Tulane now sets its sights on the USBC Intercollegiate Team Sectionals and the Intercollegiate Singles Sectionals. The singles event takes place on Friday, March 13, before the team competition picks up over the course of March 14 and 15. Tulane was drawn into the Fort Worth sectional. The Green Wave will then compete in the Conference USA Bowling Championship at Colonial Lanes in Harahan, Louisiana, the following week.