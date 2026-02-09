17th Ranked Tulane Bowling Finishes Weekend in Illinois

The No. 17 Tulane bowling team wrapped up play Sunday in the Flyer Classic at Strike & Spare II with a 1-2 record in bracket play. The No. 13 seed entering the final round of competition, the Green Wave finished the day in 15th.

The final day of action featured three rounds of bracket play in the best-of-seven Baker format. Tulane opened against the No. 14 seed Wisconsin-Whitewater with a 4-2 loss. The Warhawks won the first game 238-176, but the Wave bounced back to claim the next two by margins of 205-170 and 178-164. However, UWW evened things up with a 194-151 victory, which sparked the Warhawks to secure wins in each of the next two games by scores of 215-164 and 226-158.

In the next round, Tulane faced a ranked foe in No. 12 Wright State, who entered the day as the No. 16 seed. Tulane started hot with wins in the first two games, 194-164 and 195-181. However, the Raiders rallied to win the following three games. First, they claimed a 185-162 win before tallying games of 248-186 and 219-170. The Wave stayed alive with a 267-194 triumph, but Wright State closed out the contest with a 226-201 score.

Wrapping It Up with a Close One

This set up a bout against the host and No. 15 seed Lewis. The Flyers won the first game 203-193, but Tulane bounced back to win each of the next four to secure the win. After a narrow 180-177 win, the Wave notched a 198-168 triumph for the lead. Tulane did not look back, as it edged out a 186-184 triumph before closing things out with a 215-188 victory, notching 15th place in the 26-team field.

Tulane will be off next weekend before returning to action at the end of the month with The National Bowling Association Open in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The three-day event runs from Friday, February 27, to Sunday, March 1.