17th Ranked Tulane Bowling in CUSA Tournament

The 2026 Conference USA Bowling Championship begins Wednesday afternoon at Colonial Lanes in Harahan with Tulane as the host institution. The Green Wave, ranked No. 17 in the country, enters the event as the 11th seed and will open against Vanderbilt, No. 2 in both national rank and seed.

The tournament features a double-elimination bracket with seeding determined by NCAA RPI. Top-ranked Jacksonville State is the No. 1 seed for the event, followed by Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, Nebraska, and Louisiana Tech rounding out the top-five seeds. The tournament utilizes a mega-match format, in which each mega-match is comprised of three rounds. The first is the traditional match format, which is followed by a Baker total pinfall round that consists of five games. If a team wins each of the first two rounds, it wins the mega-match with the third round omitted. If the teams split the first two points, the mega-match is determined by a best-of-seven Baker match third round.

Colonial Lanes Schedule

Round one begins Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Rounds two and three take place on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., respectively. Rounds three and four take place on Friday with the sixth and seventh rounds occurring on Saturday with both days using the same times of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The tournament culminates with the championship on Sunday. The final round begins at 8:30 a.m., and with the double-elimination format the if necessary winner-take-all title tilt would occur after the conclusion of the first contest that morning.

Live results throughout the tournament can be found here, and the event will stream on ESPN+ throughout the week. More information on the tournament can be found on the CUSA website on the championship central page. Admission to the championship at Colonial Lanes is free.

Green Wave Seeded 11th, Ranked 17th

Tulane enters as the No. 11 seed and remains ranked 17th in the latest NTCA coaches poll as released yesterday. The Green Wave carries some momentum into the week, as the team qualified for the USBC Intercollegiate Team Championship (ITC) last weekend in the Forth Worth sectional. Tulane placed fourth in the event to advance to the ITC, which will take place next month in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Academic Honors for Rubi

Sarah Rubi earned CUSA All-Academic Team recognition as announced last Friday. She became the first Tulane bowler to earn the honor since the Green Wave joined the league entering the conference’s inaugural bowling campaign in 2023-24. The local product from Metairie, Louisiana, graduated from Lincoln Memorial with a bachelor’s degree in computer science before transferring to Tulane this season. Currently working on her master’s degree in computer science, Rubi boasts a 3.890 GPA.

Stolakis Top for the Wave

The Wave is led by Mia Stolakis, who is 19th nationally with a player composite performance index (PCPI) of 88.919 percent. Her 415 strikes top the squad, and she is one of three players on the team with at least 250. Rubi (266) and Valeria Colon (261) are the others.

The CUSA champion will earn an automatic berth into the NCAA National Collegiate Championship, which begins with regional competition April 3-4. Following regional play, the NCAA Championships take place April 10-11 in Parma Heights, Ohio. The season will then conclude in The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay as Tulane vies for the USBC ITC title.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics