19th Ranked Tulane Cross Country Men Set to Compete in NCAA Championships
The Tulane men’s cross country team, along with the women’s team's Blezzin Kimutai, will compete at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women’s race begins at 9:20 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 10:10 a.m. Both races will be broadcast live on ESPNU.
The Tulane men are ranked No. 19 in the nation, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) during the sixth poll of the regular season.
The Green Wave have maintained a consistent national ranking in all seven polls this season—including six regular-season polls and a preseason ranking.
On November 14, Tulane made history at Argi Park by capturing the NCAA South Central Regional Championship for the first time in program history. The men’s team delivered a dominant performance, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships. The women’s team finished third at the regional meet, narrowly missing out on an at-large bid.
Tulane’s men showcased exceptional depth, with all seven runners finishing in the top 25 and earning All-Regional honors. The team totaled an impressive 44 points, with an average time of 29:41.40, outpacing regional powerhouses such as Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Texas. This victory marks only the second time since 2008 that a team outside Texas or Arkansas has won the South Central Regional.
Standout performers included Bernard Cheruiyot, who finished second in 28:51.3, and Silas Kiptanui, who took third in 29:11.2—both earning All-Regional honors. Other key contributors were Gilbert Rono (11th, 30:01.4), Rogerio Amaral (12th, 30:04.3), Illia Kunin (16th, 30:20.2), Zach Van Houten (21st, 30:29.7), and Tommy Rice (24th, 30:40.9) – All five also earned All-Regional selection. Their collective efforts propelled the Green Wave to a second-place finish in the American Conference, with all seven runners finishing in the top 21, including five All-Conference selections: Cheruiyot (2nd), Kiptanui (4th), Kunin (7th), Rice (13th), and Amaral (15th).
