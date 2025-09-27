1st Half Tulane-Tulsa Drive by Drive with Stats
Tulane and Tulsa play in Oklahoma in the 5th game of each team's season. Here are the 1st half drives and statistics.
1st Quarter
Tulane opens the game with a 7-play, 75 yard touchdown drive, taking 3.32 off the first quarter
clock. Two big plays on the drive: No Huddle-Shotgun Quarterback Jake Retzlaff pass
complete short middle to Omari Hayes to the Tulane 33, the YAC carries it for 24 yards to the
Tulsa 47 and No Huddle again for Retzlaff who passes complete short right to Bohanon,Bryce
caught at Tulsa 30, for 27 yards gaining another 10 to the TULSA 20. THE WAVE FINISHED
OFF THE QUICK DRIVE WITH ANOTHER NO HUDDLE PLAY WITH RETZLAFF GASHING
THROUGH THE MIDDLE FOR AN 8-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN.
9:14 in the 1st: TULANE 7 TULSA 0
The Golden Hurricane wasted no time answering, driving 75-yards in 7 plays, taking up 1:46 on
the clock, highlighted by a Baylor Hayes pass complete deep right to Grayson Tempest caught
at Tulane 4, for 51 yards and getting to the Tulane 1. TIM HARDIMAN COMPLETES THE
DRIVE WITH A 1-YARD PLUNGE UP THE MIDDLE.
7:21 in the 1st TULANE 7 TULSA 7
Tulsa surprises the Green Wave with an onside kick, recovering at the Tulane 47. The TU D
holds, and the drive stalls after three incomplete passes and a Tulsa False Start penalty. The
Golden Hurricanes punt to the Tulane 12.
Deep in their own territory, the Green Wave goes three and out with a third down pass falling
incomplete over the middle at the TU 25. A 48 yard punt by Alec Clark is muffed by Tulsa at
their own 33, but recovered by the Golden Hurricane there.
The Golden Hurricane O starts to misfire. Quarterback Baylor Hayes is sacked on 1st down,
then an incomplete pass on 2, sets up a 3rd and 20. A 7-yard run had a flag thrown on it as
Tulsa was called for holding. Tulane declines. Tulsa punts to the TU 22.
The Green Wave offense clicks early, as Retzlaff completes a 17-yard pass to Zycari Lewis, Jr.
to the TU 39. A sack of QB Retzlaff sets up a 3 and 11. Retzlaff completes a pass to Omari
Hayes to the TU 48. Hayes runs to the Tulsa 38, but the Green Wave is called for an Illegal
Block in the back, backing it up to the Tulsa 48, where it’s 1st and 10. TU cannot convert a 1st
down from here and are forced to punt to the Tulsa 5-yard line.
Tulsa tries to run out of the shadow of their goal posts, but can’t. They get as far as their 9 and
are forced to punt from their own end zone.
The Green Wave get the ball at their own 45 with 21-second to go in the 1st. Tulane tries the
deep ball to Anthony Brown-Stephens, but it falls incomplete at the Tulsa 15. A 6-yard rush up
the middle by Tulane ends the 1st.
1st Quarter Stats
TULANE - TULSA
Score 7 7
Total Yds 131 87
Rush Att-Avg 12 - 3.3 12 - 2.4
Rush Yds 39 29
Pass (C-A-T-I) 4-7-0-0 2-7-0-0
Pass Yds 92 58
Penalties 1-10 1-5
1sts (Rsh-Pss) 5 (1-4) 3 (1-2)
3rd Downs 2-4 (50%) 2-5 (40%)
4th Downs 0-0 0-0
Total Plays 19 19
Avg Yds/Play 6.9 4.6
Time of Poss 08:45 06:15
Field Goals 0-0 0-0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Punts-Avg 2-44.0 3-43.0
2nd Quarter
The Green Wave start the 2nd quarter at their own 49 yard line. A Retzlaff pass to Anthony
Brown-Stephens gets Tulane to the Tulsa 37. Another Retzlaff pass to Shazz Preston puts the
Wave at the Tulsa 12. THEN,JAVIN GORDON FINDS A HOLE OVER THE RIGHT SIDE FOR
A 12-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN.
12:38 in the 2nd: TULANE 14 TULSA 7
Tulsa starts their first possession of the 2nd quarter from their own 25. Though they get a pass
completion, TU’s Harvey Dyson III gets the Wave’s second sack of the game, setting the Golden
Hurricane back 7-yards. Then rush for a one-yard loss and an incomplete pass forces Tulsa to
punt from their own 27.
Omari Hayes puts together a nice punt return of 13-yards to the Tulane 37 to start the Green
Wave drive. But three downs and out and the Wave are forced to punt from their own 45. In a
game of field position, Tulane punter Alec Clark does it again, pinning Tulsa back at their own 7.
Some dinks and dunks on short passes and rushes get the Golden Hurricane out of their
negative red zone, pushing the ball past their own 25. THEN ON A 3RD AND 1 ON THEIR OWN 28, A SHORT THEN, ON A 3RD AND 1 ON THEIR OWN 28, A SHORT RANGE PASS ON THE LEFT TO THE TULSA 42 TURNS INTO A 72-YARD TOUCHDOWN COMPLETION TO BRODY FOLEY TO EVEN THE SCORE.
6:57 in the 2nd: TULANE 14 TULSA 14
A short return places Tulane at their own 18 to start their drive. Some nice runs push the ball to
the Tulane 40, where the WAVE’S ARNOLD BARNES III FUMBLES THE BALL AND IT’S
RECOVERED BY TULSA’S STAR LINEBACKER RAY CONEY.
The Golden Hurricane starts at the Tulane 40. Two plays later, Tulsa returns the favor, as
QUARTERBACK BAYLOR HAYES FUMBLES THE BALL, RECOVERED BY TULANE’S
DICKSON AGU AT THE GREEN WAVE 39.
With 4:49 to go in the 1st half, Tulane can drive to take the lead into the locker room. A 6-yard
gain is followed by a Tulane False Start penalty, but on a 3rd and 9 from their own 45, Retzlaff
completes a 29-yard pass down the deep right to Omari Hayes to the Tulsa 31 for a first down.
THEN TWO PLAYS LATER, JAVIN GORDON RUSHES UP THE MIDDLE FOR 25-YARDS
FOR HIS SECOND TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME.
2:16 in the 2nd: TULANE 21 TULSA 14
The Golden Hurricane starts what would be their final 1st half drive at their own 25. They stall
at the Tulane 46 and are faced with a 4th and 4 with 1:31 on the 1st half clock. On a 4th down
pass, Tulsa comes up with 3-yards and turns it over on downs to the Green Wave at the Tulane
39 with 54 seconds remaining.
The Wave take over on their own 36. A 12-yard run by Retzlaff is followed by a 15-yard
personal foul penalty by Tulsa. It’s 1st and 10 at the Tulsa 27 with 51-seconds remaining.
Retzlaff completes a deep pass down the left sideline to Anthony Brown-Stephens to the Tulsa
17. On the next play, TU is called for holding, backing the ball up to the Golden Hurricane 27
with 29-seconds to go in the half. A short pass and a timeout has tulane at the Tulsa 24 with
23-seconds remaining when Tulane calls their 2nd timeout. A pass of 14-yards sets up the
Green Wave at the Tulsa 10 with a 4th and 3. PATRICK DURKIN HITS A 28-YARD FIELD
GOAL WITH 12-SECONDS ON THE CLOCK.
:12 in the 2nd TULANE 24 TULSA 14
Tulsa kneels to end the 1st half.
TULANE INDIVIDUAL 1ST HALF STATS
Tulane Passing
Jake Retzlaff
Atts Comp % Yards TD Int Long Sack-Yd EffRt
19 12 63 199 0 0 29 1-5 151.1
Tulane Rushing
# PLAYER ATT YDS TD LNG AVG
23 GORDON,JAVIN 6 49 2 25 8.2
12 RETZLAFF,JAKE 8 36 1 12 4.5
20 BARNES III,ARNOLD 4 18 0 5 4.5
2 MOBLEY,ZUBERI 3 13 0 6 4.3
25 MCCLURE,JAMAURI 1 9 0 9 9
0 TURNER,MAURICE 1 1 0 1 1
TULSA INDIVIDUAL 1ST HALF STATS
Tulsa Passing
# PLAYER C-A YDS TD I C% RTG
10 HAYES,BAYLOR 8-16 157 1 0 50 153.1
Tulsa Rushing
# PLAYER ATT YDS TD LNG AVG
21 RICHARDSON,DOMINIC 8 31 0 7 3.9
2 ALLEN,AJAY 5 23 0 13 4.6
1 PRESLEY,BRAYLIN 1 8 0 8 8
10 HAYES,BAYLOR 6 2 0 17 0.3
10 HARDIMAN,TIM 1 1 1 1 1
Game Comparison
Tulane Tulsa
Total Yds 325 221
Pass Yds 199 157
Rush Yds 126 64
Penalties 4-25 2-20
1st Downs 14 8
3rd Downs 5-10 3-8
4th Downs 1-1 0-1
Total Plays 42 38
Avg Yds/Play 7.7 5.8
Avg Yds/Completion 16.6 19.6
Avg Yds/Rush 5.5 2.9
Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg) 131 (6) 82 (4.3)
Red Zone 3-3 1-1
Time of Poss 17:53 12:07
Turnovers (Def Pts Off) 1 (0) 1 (7)
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-1
Sacks (Def Yds) 3 (18) 1 (5)