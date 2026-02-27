20 Tulane Beach Volleyball Visits Baton Rouge this Weekend

The Tulane beach volleyball team remains in Louisiana for week two of the campaign after opening the season at home last weekend. The Green Wave, slotted No. 20 in the TruVolley rankings, will trek up I-10 to Baton Rouge for the Tiger Beach Challenge, hosted by No. 12 LSU at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. Four duals await Tulane, with two each on Friday and Saturday.

Joining Tulane and LSU in the event are No. 18 Washington, Southern Miss, Houston Christian, North Alabama, UAB, and Louisiana Monroe.

The Wave will open play on Friday, February 27, against North Alabama at 11:45 a.m. before taking on Houston Christian at 4:45 p.m. On Saturday, Tulane will face off against UAB at 10:30 a.m. before closing out its stint in the event against Southern Miss at 3:30 p.m.

The tournament will be streamed on the LSU Sports YouTube page.

Last Time Out for the Green Wave

The Wave opened the 2026 campaign at home last weekend, going 2-3 in the Green Wave Invitational at White Sands Volleyball Courts. Skylar Ensign and Molly Trodd highlighted day one of action with a win at the second flight over the 12th-ranked Tigers. Tulane secured wins on day two over Oregon and New Orleans with Katie Hansen and Emma Morris highlighting the second day with three sweeps at the top flight.

Next up on the slate for Tulane will be the Chanticleer Challenge, hosted by Coastal Carolina. The two-day tournament begins on Friday, March 6, and will see the Wave partake in four duals.