2025 Top-Ten Article Countdown

We started our adventure with you and Tulane athletics on September 15, 2025. Suffice it to say, it has been an exciting, thrilling, exhilarating, stimulating, and all the other synonyms you can find in your thesaurus for what turned out to be what some consider the greatest ride in Tulane football history.

There were other outstanding accomplishments by Tulane athletics this year:



⦁ Baseball's incredible run to the American championship game,

⦁ Men's basketball falling by the skin of their teeth to Memphis in round two of the AAC tournament,

⦁ Ashley Langford's amazing run for women's basketball in her first year as coach,

⦁ Tulane beach volleyball having a quartet of women make it to Nationals,

⦁ Bowling ranked #17 in the coaches' polls going into their Winter schedule,

⦁ Women's cross country claiming the American championship,

⦁ Men's cross country winning a school-first NCAA regional competition

⦁ Swimming and diving ranked 14th in the mid-major polls,



...and we've written about all of those since we started publishing ON SI Tulane.

Over the last ten days of 2025, beginning today and continuing through the end of the year, we will be counting down the top-ten stories you read on our website. These are ranked by what you, the reader, read and passed along to other readers. Your number one article will be revealed on December 31. On January 1, 2026, we'll have our first-ever resolution list and predictions for the year. Please make sure you check it out.

We cannot thank you enough for trusting us with your readership. We know you have other choices when it comes to getting your information on Tulane athletics. We hope we have earned your confidence that we will get information to you correctly, rather than almost correctly and inaccurately.

We know we've made some mistakes along the way, yet you continued to read, and for that we also thank you.

Here's to another great year in 2026!