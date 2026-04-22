2026 NFL Draft: Which Greenies Could Get Drafted?

As Tulane bids farewell to its seniors, we here at On SI Tulane have looked at which seniors we think could make it at the next level.

We’ve narrowed our selection to five solid options that could be picked up during the draft. Keep in mind that this could range from a first round pick to being picked up as an undrafted free agent.

LB Maurice “Mo” Westmoreland

Westmoreland hails from Houston, Texas as a 6’2, 250 pound unit. A pretty good size for the backer at a professional level.

Although Westmoreland didn’t play much last year, what he accomplished during his prior years more than makes up for it.

While at UTEP in 2024, the edge rusher racked up 7.5 sacks, 45 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a pass defended across all 12 starts. The solid season rewarded him with his second straight first team All-Conference USA bid.

The year prior might have not been his best season, but it wasn’t far behind his 2024 tenure. Westmoreland acquired another 7.5 sacks, 37 total tackles, one forced fumble, and three passes defended. After two successful seasons with UTEP, Westmoreland would transfer to Tulane for the 2025 season. The backer did not play much this year, as he would deal with injuries amongst other things that would hinder his playing time.

Despite not playing much in 2025, he still managed to score three sacks, ten total tackles, and an interception across five games.

DE Kameron Hamilton

The Zachary, Louisiana native, Hamilton, weighs in at a solid 6’4, 292 pounds, a good frame for an edge rusher heading into the draft. Hamilton also played all four of his years at Tulane after switching from offensive lineman in high school to defensive end in college.

After he made the switch, during his debut year in 2022, Hamilton racked up 15 total tackles, seven total tackles, and half a sack. Not too bad for a freshman. He would only get better and better, setting two career highs in sacks and forced fumbles with 4.5 and 2 respectively in 2024.

Hamilton would finish his last year with the Wave strong, tallying a career high 29 total tackes, 11 solo tackles, 3 passes defended, and 3 sacks. This brought his career totals to 90 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, 3 passes defended, 12 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles.

With a solid frame and the stats to back it up at a D1 level, we could very well see him getting announced on the podium come draft time.

QB Jake Retzlaff

Tulane's own QB1 needs no introduction, and the Corona, California native built a name for himself during his short tenure in NOLA. Retzlaff, however, is a little on the smaller side for QBs in the NFL and college, the California native still managed to make an impact on both of the schools he would play for.

Before transferring to Tulane in 2025, Retzlaff threw a decent season for BYU. He totaled 2,947-yards, 20 TDs, 12 interceptions, 417 rushing yards, and 6 rushing TDs. He did this while completing 57.9% of his passes with a 136.6 passer rating.

Transferring to Tulane a year later in 2025, Retzlaff would add 3,168 yards, 15 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 634 rushing yards, and 16 rushing TDs as his legs clearly became more of a priority at Tulane. He would also complete 61.9% of his passes with a career high 139.0 passer rating.

Across his three seasons in the FBS, Retzlaff has totaled 38 passing touchdowns and 25 rushing touchdowns, 6,763 passing yards, and 1,167 rushing yards.

Despite the size disadvantage, Retzlaff can prove he's one of the best athletes on the field at any given moment, and we wouldn't be surprised if he found himself on an NFL roster during this upcoming season.

OT Derrick Graham

The powerful offensive tackle reigns from Lake Minneola, Florida,. He would enroll at Troy in 2020. Graham would make an immediate splash, as he would be the first freshman offensive tackle to start for Troy since 2015. In his 432 pass blocking situations he would only allow two sacks, which placed him at fourth fewest across all freshman.

We fast forward to 2024 where Graham would flip to Tulane from Texas A&M after commiting to the Aggies earlier that Spring.

Like Graham did with Troy, he made an immediate impact as he rolled into Uptown. During his first year, he would help the Wave lead a top offense in the conference, as they would birth yet another AAC Conference Championship game. He would also reap a First Team All-AAC selection from this season, but that's not all he had in him.

Graham would be a Preseason First Team All-AAC selection, and he would earn himself an All-AAC Third Team pick along with a Conference Championship under his belt, earning a playoff appearance as well.

Graham is a solid 6'4, 314 pounds and can transfer that big frame to the NFL.

OL Jack Hollifield

Speaking of good frames, Mr. Hollifield here shares a similar size. Weighing in at 6'4, 300 pounds, Hollifield meets the physical criteria of a solid offensive lineman, even if he is on the shorter side.

Hollifield only played one year with the Wave, as he transferred to Tulane in 2025. When he began in 2022 at Virginia Tech after redshirting his freshman year, Holliefield didn't play much there since he only had 24 total appearances across two years with not all of them being offensive showings either.

He would transfer to Appalachian State in 2024 where he would start 11 games at center, allow zero sacks, and made the All-Sun Belt Second Team.

He would transfer to Tulane in 2025 and serve as a key piece in the Tulane offense during that time. Before beginning though, he was selected as a Preseason All-AAC Third Team offensive lineman.

The 2026 NFL Draft begins on April 23rd, so make sure to stay tuned for any updates regarding any Green Wave drafts.