2026 Tulane Pro Day at the Saints Facility

Welcome to this special edition of the Green Wave report. Today it's Tulane Pro Day at the Saints indoor practice facility. A baker's dozen athletes and former players for Tulane gathered to go through a series of drills.



#6 Kameron Hamilton - DL

#8 Isaiah Wadsworth – DB

#11 Tre Shackelford - WR

#12 KC Eziomume – DB

#12 Jake Retzlaff - QB

#15 Sam Howard - LB

#32 Bailey Despanie - DB

#50 Jordan Hall - OL

#58 Jack Hollifield - OL

#76 Derrick Graham - OL

#82 Johnny Pascuzzi - TE

Also joining in the drills, former Tulane Student-Athletes



#14 Angelo Anderson - DL

#42 Mandel Eugene - LB

If you'd like to see video of this report along with shots of the workouts and interviews, please check out our YouTube channel. You can view just this report right here.

The Day's Activities

Among the drills the athletes were put through were Bench Press, The Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, and the 40-yard dash.

Players also participated in Position Drills: Defensive Backs/Linebackers, Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers/Tight End, Defensive Line, and Offensive Line.

Though no official numbers were released, but Tulane officials tell us over 25 scouts from the NFL were on hand Tuesday. That follows up the LSU Pro Day that was held for most of those scouts were in Baton Rouge on Monday.

On SI Tulane Perspective

Parents, family members, and friends were in a roped-off area close the entrance of the Saints indoor practice facility. The media was originally designated to be across the field, but we were eventually allowed access to other parts of the facility, except the weight room.

Quarterback, Jake Retzlaff was put through the ringer throwing deep outs, deep passes over the middle and each time he had to do something different, such as pretend like he was handing off to a running back then set up for the pass. Retzlaff showed good strength and darn good accuracy throughout the drills. Though not all his passes were perfect, the senior from California was able to put some zip on each of his throws. One deep pass in particular drew oohs and ahhs from those in attendance.

Besides the wide receivers already in attendance today for pro day, current Tulane wide receivers were asked to come help on Retzlaff's drills: Garrett Mmahat and Anthony Brown-Stevens went out for passes.

Defensive back. Bailey Despanie showed extremely good speed and coverage ability in most drills.

Offensive lineman, Derrick Shepard and Jack Hollifield showed great foot movement and hand speed.

We hope you've enjoyed today's special edition of the Green Wave report, Tulane Pro Day here at the saints practice facility. We will be back with our regular edition of the green wave report at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.