Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 L 60-10 4-5 (2-3) @ Rice 3:30PM, 11/14 W 20-17 5-5 (3-3) Nor Texas 11AM, 11/21 W 28-24 6-5 (4-3) @ Sou Fla 2:30PM, 11/27 Bowl Game ????

This afternoon, the Tulane football team closes out its regular season with a trip to Tampa to take on American Conference rival South Florida. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and will be telecast on ESPN+.

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The Green Wave still have a very outside chance of making the American Conference championship game for the 5th consecutive year.

UTSA has already earned hosting rights with their 28-22 win over Tulsa Friday night. In order for Tulane to make it back to the trophy game, certain teams have to cooperate.

Memphis must lose: That has already happened, as the Tigers were upset in their season finale by Temple Friday night.

That has already happened, as the Tigers were upset in their season finale by Temple Friday night. East Carolina must lose : They kickoff at Noon today hosting Florida Atlantic.

: They kickoff at Noon today hosting Florida Atlantic. North Texas must lose: They start a half-hour after Tulane does at home against UAB.

They start a half-hour after Tulane does at home against UAB. A Rice victory against Army would help, as the Black Knights would suffer their 4th American Conference loss, which would eliminate them from this whole thing.

If all that happens, six teams will have three conference losses (unless Army wins, then it's seven) and computer metrics will come into play with a combination of between five and seven teams. The system uses four sources: Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, FaktorSports KPI, and SportSource TR 116 Team Strength Rating.

The teams involved in the computing will include Tulane, ECU, UNT, FAU, Memphis, UAB, (and Army if they don't lose to Rice). All that ciphering would be done tonight with the announcement coming on Sunday.

But for all that to even come close to fruition, Tulane must first beat the pre-season favorite South Florida Bulls on their home turf. Here is what we think must be done.

Key #1: Contain the Explosive Rushing QB

South Florida QB Luke Kromenhoek | South Florida Athletics

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A pair of transfer quarterbacks man the system for USF. For the last three games, it's been former Mississippi State Bulldog Luke Kromenhoek. He's big (6' 4", 220-lbs). He can throw. And he can run and run well. He passed for 385-yards in a loss to Florida Atlantic last week, but rushing for 146 versus Memphis two weeks ago.

A name that might be familiar to some is transfer QB Michael Van Buren Jr. He played at LSU before heading to Mississippi State at the same time as Kromenhoek, then coming to Tampa. He was named the starter at the beginning of the season, leading the Bulls to four straight wins to open the season. Then, his production dropped off and an injury sidelined him on Halloween day. He is more of a passer than a runner, efficiently completing over 64% of his passes.

It'll be Kromenhoek at the helm today, so containing the legs of the athletic QB will be key.

Key #2: Run the Ball Consistently and Often

Tulane RB Johnnie Daniels celebrates TD | Corey Hughes

With Jamauri McClure still hobbled and not expected to play, most outside the program would think the Tulane running game would be in trouble. Far from it.

With Mo Turner, Johnnie Daniels, DJ Dugar, and Jaylin Lucas on board, there is ample opportunity to get the yardage needed to dominate this game. The Tulane offensive line has continued to progress and jell, especially in the last two weeks. The running game for Tulane can and should be the strength of this squad as the season closes down.

Key #3: Take the Big Shots Downfield

Tulane receiver Fat Hill's TD reception vs South Alabama | Tulane Athletic

This should be Fat Hill's game. The senior transfer from LSU has a chance to make big plays against South Florida. Though the Bulls lead the league in least points allowed, they are suseptible to the deep pass, something Hill thrives at.

Tulane TE Cam Roberts | Corey Hughes

This should be Cam Roberts' game. The big, redshirt freshman tight end has developed a special connection with true freshman quarterback Trace Johnson. It's like they have their own wave length when communicating.

Big plays from these two gentlemen (and others) will play a huge roll in garnering Tulane its seventh win of the season.