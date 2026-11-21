3 Keys to Victory for Wave vs. North Texas
Hoping the North Texas football team will not do what their volleyball team did to Tulane in the American Conference tournament Friday night, the Tulane Green Wave host the Mean Green this morning in the final home game of the season. Kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. in Yulman Stadium and can be seen on ESPN+.
The Wave still have a mathematical chance of making it to the American Conference trophy game. They'll need help from Memphis and North Texas to do so, but first things first: they must win today against another top team in the conference, the Mean Green. Here is what they must do.
Key #1: Run the Ball Successfully
There have been spurts of success in the run game for this Tulane offense, but spurts will not do it anymore. If the Wave is going to beat North Texas, they must run the ball well and do it all game long.
What it comes down to is the magic number,150. If Tulane clears 150-yards rushing in a game, they win.
- South Alabama, 212-yards and a win
- Southern Miss, 281-yards and a victory
- Memphis, 150-yards and a W
- Charlotte, 183-yards and a victory
- Rice, 161-yards and a win
So, hit 150-yards, gentlemen and victory shall be yours.
Key #2: Play Defense Like Your Hair is on Fire
Last weekend against Rice, "bus lag" took center stage in the first half. Then, the seniors on this team gave their teammates a good talkin' to at halftime. Thirty minutes later, the Tulane defense had thrown a second-half shutout.
When this group has rallied to the ball, covered tightly, and hit hard, they have been a dynamic force. The Wave D must do this for 60-minutes, or this North Texas team will run right down their collective throats.
Key #3: Ignore Outside Noise
A group of Tulane alumni and fans have garnered enough money to post billboards this week calling for the ouster of head football coach Will Hall and Athletics Director David Harris. They have even raised enough to fly a plane over Yulman Stadium on Senior Day with a banner reiterating their desires. We have made our view on this known quite clearly.
These young men and their coaches need to block this out. Do not let outside influences decide this game for them. Instead, use this as a driving force. If they do not, the winners will be more than just North Texas by game's end.
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.