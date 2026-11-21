Hoping the North Texas football team will not do what their volleyball team did to Tulane in the American Conference tournament Friday night, the Tulane Green Wave host the Mean Green this morning in the final home game of the season. Kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. in Yulman Stadium and can be seen on ESPN+.

The Wave still have a mathematical chance of making it to the American Conference trophy game. They'll need help from Memphis and North Texas to do so, but first things first: they must win today against another top team in the conference, the Mean Green. Here is what they must do.

Key #1: Run the Ball Successfully

Tulane RB Mo Turner finds a crease vs K-State | Corey Hughes

There have been spurts of success in the run game for this Tulane offense, but spurts will not do it anymore. If the Wave is going to beat North Texas, they must run the ball well and do it all game long.

What it comes down to is the magic number,150. If Tulane clears 150-yards rushing in a game, they win.

South Alabama, 212-yards and a win

Southern Miss, 281-yards and a victory

Memphis, 150-yards and a W

Charlotte, 183-yards and a victory

Rice, 161-yards and a win

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

So, hit 150-yards, gentlemen and victory shall be yours.

Key #2: Play Defense Like Your Hair is on Fire

Tulane celebrates a Defensive Turnover Celebration | Corey Hughes

Last weekend against Rice, "bus lag" took center stage in the first half. Then, the seniors on this team gave their teammates a good talkin' to at halftime. Thirty minutes later, the Tulane defense had thrown a second-half shutout.

When this group has rallied to the ball, covered tightly, and hit hard, they have been a dynamic force. The Wave D must do this for 60-minutes, or this North Texas team will run right down their collective throats.

Key #3: Ignore Outside Noise

A group of Tulane alumni and fans have garnered enough money to post billboards this week calling for the ouster of head football coach Will Hall and Athletics Director David Harris. They have even raised enough to fly a plane over Yulman Stadium on Senior Day with a banner reiterating their desires. We have made our view on this known quite clearly .

These young men and their coaches need to block this out. Do not let outside influences decide this game for them. Instead, use this as a driving force. If they do not, the winners will be more than just North Texas by game's end.