6 Games Tulane Football Fans Need To Keep Eye on With Green Wave on Bye Week
The Tulane Green Wave picked up another impressive victory last weekend when they shut out the Navy Midshipmen 35-0.
One of the hottest teams in the country riding an eight-game winning streak, there are probably some people disappointed that they are on bye in Week 13. When a group is rolling in the fashion that the Green Wave is, sometimes you want to keep playing so that momentum doesn’t slow down.
The next time Tulane takes the field will be Thursday, November 28 as they will host the Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving Night for their regular season finale.
Despite already having a berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game against the Army West Point Black Knights already clinched, there will be a lot on the line next week. If Jon Sumrall’s group wants any hope of making the College Football Playoff, they need to keep their winning streak going.
Alas, their path to the 12-team field isn’t one they control. They are going to need some help in addition to running the table.
With the Green Wave not playing this weekend, who should fans be tuning in to watch this week? The game everyone will be tuning into is Army facing off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.
That is essentially an elimination game, as whoever loses can likely kiss their CFP hopes goodbye. For postseason purposes, Tulane Football fans should be rooting for the Black Knights.
Having Notre Dame be eliminated would be ideal. Since they play against Army in a few weeks, they can leapfrog the Black Knights in the head-to-head matchup.
Army remaining undefeated until their AAC title game matchup and then subsequently defeating them would be a nice boost to the Green Wave's resume.
Another team that is ahead of Tulane that will be playing this weekend is the Boise State Broncos. There is a huge gap between the two in the College Football Playoff Rankings, which hints that the Mountain West Conference leaders may need to lose more than once.
But, a loss on the road to the 2-8 Wyoming Cowboys would be incredibly damaging to their resume. But, that isn’t the only MWC game Green Wave fans should be keeping an eye on.
The team that likely has the best chance of tripping up the Broncos in their conference title game is the UNLV Rebels. They are on the road against a competitive San Jose State Spartans squad that played Boise State tough last week.
Tulane fans should be pulling for the Rebels to win and the Fresno State Bulldogs to defeat the Colorado State Rams. A loss by the Rams would open the door for a UNLV vs. Boise State rematch.
It wouldn’t hurt to see teams ahead of them on the bubble, such as the SMU Mustangs and Clemson Tigers, lose. SMU is on the road agianst the Virginia Cavaliers, while Clemson hosts The Citadel.
The more bubble teams that suffer second and third losses, the better odds of the Green Wave being able to clinch an at-large bid and not be reliant on the G5 automatic bid.