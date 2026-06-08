A Full Running Back Room, 2027 Football Commitments, & the Greatest RB in Tulane History?

Welcome to our regular edition of The Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

From QB to RB

Last week, we looked at the Tulane quarterback situation, both for this year and who we would pick as the greatest QB in Green Wave history. There was healthy discussion on the Internets about our choice as the top quarterback of all time. It was fun.

Earlier Monday, On SI Tulane published an in-depth look at the 2026 running back room for Will Hall. We went through the roster and found plenty of talent and depth that could launch another outstanding year for the ground game.

Just to give you a glimpse, just the returnees should be enough to make your mouth water, but the new guys, especially the three claimed in the transfer portal, should get the juices flowing even more. Our analysis gives you what we observed in Spring training as well as the strengths and weaknesses of each.

Meanwhile, since we picked who we think our top Tulane QB of all time last week, we will follow through with our choice of who we think was the greatest running back in Green Wave history this Wednesday. Though we tried to follow the same formula of choosing the best from each era, then picking the best out of that slimmed down list, we couldn’t do it for a Tulane halfback. There were plenty to choose from. In fact, once we got to a certain time period, there were just too many, so we had to adjust the parameters. Be looking for our look at the great running backs in TU history and our pick of the cream of that outstanding crop this Wednesday on our website.

On SI Analysis: The Tulane O-Line

While we go through these skill player positions, we would be remiss if we didn’t point out something that did concern us a bit this Spring: the offensive front. There was a goodly amount of turnover there from last year. The new additions seem to be good athletes as well. However, if you were wanting that offensive line to jell over the Spring, that hasn't happened. Yet. The defensive line had its way with the O-line more times than we could count. That could be for a number of reasons, including having an outstanding defensive line and linebackers, which we will address in the weeks to come, or an offensive line that is just not there. Truth be told, an O-line does take time to become a cohesive unit. We are hoping that time will heal the lack of consistency on the offensive front.

Wave Football Adds Future High School Talent

A slew of commitments for Tulane football over the last few days. On SI Tulane reporter Colin Cummings has not just the list, but his take on each one’s key attributes and where they can fit in a Greenie uniform. That story hits the Internets Tuesday morning.

Baseball All-District Honorees

The Tulane baseball program saw five of its student-athletes honored nationally as members of the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District ® Division Baseball Team. The Green Wave's five Baseball Academic All-District selections this year are pitcher Trey Cehajic, pitcher Sam Larson, first baseman Trent Liolios, pitcher Jake Toporek, and pitcher Blaise Wilcenski. All five were first time selections at Tulane.

Next week, we’ll be looking at the receiving corps for 2026. Though the number of additions are not quite what we saw in the running back room this year, the athletes added to the roster make up the type of receiver Will Hall likes to put into the patterns, and we don’t mean just the wide outs. Be sure to join us next week for that.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our regular edition of the Green Wave Report. We’ll be back next Monday at 4:00 CDT.