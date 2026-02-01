A Quartet of Tulane Baseball Players Named to Magazine's 2026 Preseason All-Conference Team

Tulane’s baseball team had four players named to The Diamond Report’s American Preseason All-Conference Team as recently announced.

The Diamond Report is a highly regarded preseason guide for the 2026 season, compiled by contributing writers from College Baseball Insiders, College Baseball Central, Just Baseball, 11Point7, and SGPN. Tulane was ranked fourth in the American Conference in the preseason poll.

Preseason All-Conference Selections

Jason Wachs: First Team Outfield

Hugh Pinkney: Second Team Catcher

Matthias Haas: Second Team Infield

Nolan Nawrocki: Second Team Utility

Outfielder: Jason Wachs

As a true freshman, Wachs led the team with a .335 batting average in 51 games (45 starts). He recorded 46 runs, 56 hits, 14 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 25 RBIs, and a .479 slugging percentage. Wachs also drew 31 walks with a .457 on-base percentage and was a unanimous selection to the 2025 All-Freshman Team. He concluded his debut season on a 23-game hitting streak and a 26-game on-base streak. Wachs was also named Preseason All-Conference by coaches.

Catcher: Hugh Pinkney

Pinkney hit .271 in 47 games (40 starts), with 26 runs, 35 hits, 8 doubles, 2 home runs, and 24 RBIs. He posted a .394 on-base percentage and threw out 9 runners attempting to steal, showcasing his defensive prowess behind the plate.

Infielder: Matthias Haas

Haas posted a .303 batting average, with 35 runs, 63 hits, 21 doubles (second in the conference), a triple, 4 home runs, and 40 RBIs. He accumulated 98 total bases, a .471 slugging percentage, and was highly disciplined at the plate with 19 walks, 11 hit-by-pitches, and 4 sacrifice flies. Haas was previously recognized as a Preseason All-Conference selection.

Utility: Nolan Nawrocki

In his first season at Tulane, Nawrocki played at South Carolina before injuries limited his 2025 campaign. He appeared in 14 games with 12 starts, recording a hit in his first four games, along with 5 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, and 7 RBIs. Nawrocki previously played at Clemson in 2024, appearing in 36 games with 34 starts and hitting .264 with 28 runs, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, and 24 RBIs.

Season Outlook and Team Achievements

Tulane is coming off a successful 2025 season that saw the Green Wave reach the American Conference Championship Game for the third consecutive year. Over the past decade, Tulane has won nine of its last 10 conference tournament games, earning two league championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Last season, Tulane finished with a 33-25 record and earned five All-Conference selections: Michael Lombardi (P, 1st team), Connor Rasmussen (2B, 1st team), Gavin Schulz (DH, 2nd team), Jason Wachs (All-Freshman), and Tanner Chun (All-Freshman). The team also placed three players on the All-Tournament Team and two on the LSWA All-State Team. Additionally, Lombardi, Rasmussen, and Tayler Montiel were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, with Lombardi going in the 2nd round (Kansas City Royals), Montiel in the 12th round (Arizona Diamondbacks), and Rasmussen in the 15th round (Kansas City Royals).

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics