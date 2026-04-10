A Quintet of Greenies in the Basketball Portal: Three Men, Two Women

As of April 10, a total of five Tulane basketball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal to see if pastures truly are greener elsewhere. So far, a trio of men on Ron Hunter's squad have registered, while back-to-back conference Freshmen of the Year from Ashley Langford's team are trying out the portal.

Men's Basketball

Guard - Rowan Brumbaugh

This came as no surprise, as the preseason Player of the Year in the American Conference was almost assured of looking to see what kind of money he can make elsewhere. Just finishing his redshirt-Junior year, Brumbaugh lead the Green Wave in points per game at 19.2, assists per game at 3.5, and rebounds at 4.9 per contest. He was top three in three-pointers made and free throw percentage.

After transferring from Georgetown in 2024, Brumbaugh quickly made his presence known on the court in the 2024-25 season, enough to be feted as the preseason player of the year in the American.

Brumbaugh is expected to take a look at what is available to him in the NCAA while also testing the NBA waters, though not registering for the draft, to see if he can be a high enough prospect to make that move.

Guard - Scotty Middleton

Just finishing his junior year, the Seton Hall transfer was tops on the Green Wave amongst the regular starters when it came to three-pointers, hitting 37% of his shots from beyond the arc, eeking past the aforementioned Brumbaugh. Middleton took the third most threes on the team. He was third on the team in rebounds, averaging 4-boards a game.

After spending one season in Uptown, Middleton is hoping to move into a top tier program while looking at NBA possibilities in the future.

Guard - Curtis Williams, Jr

A year after former Georgetown teammate Rowan Brumbaugh left Washington, DC for New Orleans, Williams followed, hoping to find a rhythm to his game. Just finishing his junior year at Tulane, Williams hit almost 83% of his free throws, putting him at second on the squad. He was not afraid of jacking up the long-ball, putting up 203 for the season, the most by far of any Greenie. He was also top three in three-point percentage at over 33%.

No word as to where Williams is hoping to ply his trade, after leaving Michigan in high school, then starting his collegiate career at Georgetown, followed by his one-year stop in New Orleans.

Women's Basketball

Guard - Mecailin Marshall

The 2026 Freshman of the Year in the American Conference is looking elsewhere in the portal. As a true freshman, Marshall played in all 31-games Tulane played this year. She was a sure of a shot as you could get at the free throw line, nailing over 84% of her shots from the charity stripe. She was outstanding in transition and was not afraid to drive the paint against players much larger than she.

Guard - Kendall Sneed

The 2025 Freshman of the Year in the American is also trying out the portal. Sneed, finished on the bench for the 2025-26 year after a knee injury in a late game sidelined her. Despite missing the last six games of the year, the sophomore led the team in assists, averaging 4-per game.

As more names are added to the portal, we'll let you know.