A Thank You Letter to Jon Sumrall

Dear Jon,

Families are complex. They change without us really noticing. Our kids grow up right before our eyes and before we know it, they leave the nest. All we can do, as the patriarchs and matriarchs, is hope what we've done together over our time has made you a better person and prepared you for the rough world out there.

That's where we, as those who cover Tulane for a living and those who love Tulane, want you to know where we stand, as a family.

Jon, as media, we wish every coach we interviewed was like you: open, honest (sometimes to a fault), engaging, easy to talk to, downright quotable, and a truly likeable guy. You shared almost anything we asked about.

Your favorite snoball? I remember you mentioning three flavors (coconut was one of them), but definitely no sweetened condensed milk.

What are you doing after practice? Going for a walk with your wife.

Your best festival? Easy. Hogs for a Cause

Injured players? You'd tell us and trust us not to release it to the public (giving your opponent an advantage). And we didn't release it. So you'd share the info again if we asked.

After a loss? You were the biggest critic of your team, listening to the questions asked and responding in your straight-forward, honest fashion.

After a win? You would find the positive, but push where improvement needed to occur. Again, answering questions and giving praise where necessary while not letting mediocrity stand.

Meeting with the media? You relished the time. Many coaches we interview look at the media as an enemy. You considered us your megaphone, enabling us to put the word out that you wanted to present, and you didn't gripe at our opinions. You teased us and let us become part of your football world and, sometimes, the small portion of your family life you wanted to share.

For the fans, you became an integral part of the Tulane community. You immersed yourself in everything olive and blue. From shops, to restaurants, to middle school football teams, to your now famous (or infamous) "RMFW," your love for Tulane was real.

When it was time for you to move on, you handled it right. You didn't just jump in your car and leave. You let us, your family, know as far in advance as you could, preparing us for the upcoming separation. And you made sure your family was taken care of, continuing to be a part of our gatherings as long as you could before it was time.

As in all families, there will be the crazy uncle or weird cousin who is angry with you moving from the nest. Those people have a hard time knowing when to let go, to cut the apron strings. Only those leaving the nests know when the time is right.

Of course, there are times when we need to "help" our kids move out into the world. We let them know their time is up and time to move on. The ones who know when to move out are the ones we are most proud of.

And we are, Jon.

We are proud of the time we've had you in this Tulanian nest, whether as a media person or as a fan. We are proud of what you've accomplished while you were here. It hurts that you're growing up and moving on, but, as any parent, we are so proud of you.

And, as all parents, we have some words of advice.

Those Gainesville people aren't like us. You know where you stand in New Orleans, don't you? No pussy-footin' around, but you know you're cared for.

Plus, they don't have our food. Do you know one of the most popular restaurants there? BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. Yeah, a franchise.

We may not have 88-thousand people in our stadium, but the ones who are there, are grateful for you, your family, and what you've accomplished while here in our nest.

Good luck, Jon. And when you come back to New Orleans, which we know you will, you will be welcomed back as any of our children will be. Yes, even Willie.

Your media and Tulane fan family.