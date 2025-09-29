Tulane Green Wave On SI

A Trio of Tulane Athletes Earn American Conference Weekly Honors

The Tulane football team had three players recognized by the American Conference, including a pair of weekly players of the week, following the fifth week of action.

Doug Joubert

Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) has to scramble out the pocket but is sacked by Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Fresh off their 31-14 American Conference opening win over Tulsa Saturday, three Tulane football players were honored by the league this week.

Defensive Player of the Week

Junior defensive lineman Santana Hopper was recognized as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. He registered six tackles, including 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss with two quarterback hurries, in Tulane’s 31-14 win at Tulsa in the Green Wave’s American Conference opener. Hopper’s four tackles for loss matches the most by an American player this season as Tulane limited the Golden Hurricane to just 92 rushing yards.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Sophomore punter Alec Clark was named the American’s Special Teams Player of the Week. He was instrumental in the field position battle in Tulane’s 31-14 win at Tulsa as he averaged 44.5 yards on eight punts, pinning the Golden Hurricane inside the 11-yard line four times. Clark, who ranks fourth in the American in punting average (45.6) did not have a punt go for a touchback against Tulsa.

American Conference Honor Roll

Freshman running back Javin Gordon earned a spot on the league’s Weekly Honor Roll. He rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 win at Tulsa to help lead the offensive attack for the squad.

That's Seven Weekly Honors for the Wave This Season

These selections make it seven times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season.

Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week

Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll

Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll

Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week

Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week

Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week

Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News