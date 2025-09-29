A Trio of Tulane Athletes Earn American Conference Weekly Honors
Fresh off their 31-14 American Conference opening win over Tulsa Saturday, three Tulane football players were honored by the league this week.
Defensive Player of the Week
Junior defensive lineman Santana Hopper was recognized as the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. He registered six tackles, including 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss with two quarterback hurries, in Tulane’s 31-14 win at Tulsa in the Green Wave’s American Conference opener. Hopper’s four tackles for loss matches the most by an American player this season as Tulane limited the Golden Hurricane to just 92 rushing yards.
Special Teams Player of the Week
Sophomore punter Alec Clark was named the American’s Special Teams Player of the Week. He was instrumental in the field position battle in Tulane’s 31-14 win at Tulsa as he averaged 44.5 yards on eight punts, pinning the Golden Hurricane inside the 11-yard line four times. Clark, who ranks fourth in the American in punting average (45.6) did not have a punt go for a touchback against Tulsa.
American Conference Honor Roll
Freshman running back Javin Gordon earned a spot on the league’s Weekly Honor Roll. He rushed for 78 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-14 win at Tulsa to help lead the offensive attack for the squad.
That's Seven Weekly Honors for the Wave This Season
These selections make it seven times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season.
Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll