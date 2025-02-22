AAC Commissioner Wants Partnership with Member Schools Like Tulane Green Wave
American Athletic Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti was successful in retaining the Tulane Green Wave and three core schools after the Pac-12 extended an invite last September.
After leading the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to the Big Ten and rebuilding a once-poached AAC, Pernetti gained valuable experience that helped him traverse one of the biggest challenges in college football: strengthening and retaining a Group of Five conference.
Pernetti shared his perspective and subsequent strategy on the Next Up podcast with Adam Breneman that allowed him to fend off the Pac-12 from finding their final member through Tulane football, the Memphis Tigers, USF Bulls and UTSA Roadrunners.
"At a time where poaching starts to brim itself to the top, you have a choice, which is you are a salesman or you are a partner,” Pernetti said. “I chose the partner because I knew that there were things that were going to be pitched that were speculative, and what I said to our schools was to take the meetings. Get the proposals. Here are some questions to ask. And then come back, and we're going to bring experts in to separate fact from fiction for you because, at the end of the day, what I told him was we have exit fees and bylaws. I can't stop you from leaving, but I can stop you from making a decision that's ill-informed.”
In a time when assertiveness is rewarded, there are instances when a more tactful approach proves more effective, especially when relying on experts and informed decision-making.
Pernetti’s intriguing word choice of partner over salesman illuminates a strong mentality for a commissioner, but also the movement of college sports closer to a business model that no longer feels amateur.
Things like increased competition level, exposure, and chances at the College Football Playoff are intangible and ultimately projections. Exit fees and bylaws are straightforward, and Pernetti was sure to present facts against the allure of shiny new objects the Pac-12 is shaping up to offer.
However, he ultimately gave credit to the four schools and their leadership for showing a rare harmony in their public declaration of staying with the AAC.
“I acted more like a consultant than anything, and it really played out really, really well,” Pernetti said. “Not because of my strategy, but just because those four schools that were talked about and I, we were at the table working on this together. And then I would sit back and watch them being transparent with each other. It developed a unity in the conference that I hadn't felt when I started the job. But I think when you're a commissioner, that's always hanging over your head, so you can either worry about it or you can focus on trying to make the conference a place that people want to come and want to stay.”
The Pac-12 may be looming with another offer, as commissioner Teresa Gould finalizes the conference with one more football member.
Rather than micromanage and overbear, Pernetti has been proactive while remaining relaxed in his strategy to position the Green Wave and the AAC as the top Group of Five conference in the nation.