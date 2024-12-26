Aaron Rodgers Has High Praise for Former Tulane Star Jarius Monroe
Tulane's 2024 season is over, but it's just getting started for one of their former players.
In a roster move announcement made by the New York Jets, they have signed the former Green Wave standout Jarius Monroe to the active roster.
The safety spent two seasons with Tulane after spending the first portion of his career with Nicholls State when he signed with them as a three-star recruit in the 2019 class.
Following his productive tenure with the Colonels, he joined the Green Wave as a transfer ahead of the 2022 season, and during his time in New Orleans, he was one of the best players in the AAC.
During his two years, he totaled 91 tackles, 65 of them solo and 4.5 coming for a loss, while also recording a sack, defending 22 passes, picking off six balls and forcing a fumble.
That earned him two straight First-Team All-AAC selections, but despite being named Defensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl when getting ready for his professional career, he went undrafted before signing with the Jets.
Now, Monroe is poised to close out the year playing in the NFL.
Star quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers also had some high praise for the former Tulane standout, mentioning him directly during a press conference.
"... I want guys to finish this thing out the right way. If I see somebody who's not doing it the right way, then I'll say something ... I wanna finish with a specific shoutout for a guy who does it right all the time. Not just some of the time, all the time, and that's Jarius Monroe who just got elevated to the active roster. So, shoutout to Jarius, he's a phenomenal young player ..."
Rodgers went on to say Monroe reminds him of Anthony Levine, an undrafted free agent in 2010 who signed with the Green Bay Packers.
While Levine was released two seasons later, he joined the Baltimore Ravens as part of the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster, signing a three-year contract extension and becoming a team captain while winning a Super Bowl.
If that's the career trajectory Monroe has, then he certainly would take that.