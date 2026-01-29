American Basketball Tournament Tix on Sale
In this story:
Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 American Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, which will be held at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The Women’s Championship will run March 10-14, while the Men’s Championship will be held March 11-15.
Beginning this season, the American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will feature the top 10 teams in a new five-day bracket format. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will advance directly to the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will maintain byes to the quarterfinals. The No. 5 and No. 6 seeds will receive byes to the second round.
New this year are courtside seats, with all front-row seats situated around the court being part of an all-inclusive hospitality experience in the Courtside Club
All-session ticket packages for the Women’s Championship range from $30-180. Tickets for the Women’s Final range from $10-60.
All-session ticket packages for the Men’s Championship range from $75-700. Tickets for the Men’s Final range from $25-275. As a bonus, all ticket packages that include the Men’s Semifinals on March 14 will also include a complimentary ticket to the Women’s Final, also set for March 14 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. The in-arena location to pick up the Women’s Final tickets during the Men’s Semifinals is to be determined. Men’s Championship tickets are available here.
For full details on ticket packages and more information on the Championships, click here.
All ticket packages are subject to facility fees and sales tax.
Legacy Arena at the BJCC is a 17,000-capacity arena that hosts national and international touring concerts, productions and sporting events each year and underwent a $125 million modernization in 2021. Most recently, the venue hosted the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regionals and the 2025 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championships. The arena previously hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds and will host that event again in 2028.
2026 American Basketball Championships
Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, Alabama
Tuesday, March 10
Women’s Session 1 | First Round
Women’s Game 1: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed - 1 p.m. ET
Women’s Game 2: No. 7 Seed vs No. 10 Seed - 3 p.m. ET
Wednesday, March 11
Women’s Session 2 | Second Round
Women’s Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed - 1 p.m. ET
Women’s Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs No. 6 Seed - 3 p.m. ET
Men’s Session 1 | First Round
Men’s Game 1: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed - 7 p.m. ET
Men’s Game 2: No. 7 Seed vs No. 10 Seed - 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 12
Women’s Session 3 | Quarterfinals
Women’s Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed - 1 p.m. ET
Women’s Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs No. 3 Seed - 3 p.m. ET
Men’s Session 2 | Second Round
Men’s Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed - 7 p.m. ET
Men’s Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs No. 6 Seed - 9 p.m. ET
Friday, March 13
Men’s Session 3 | Quarterfinals
Men’s Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed - 1 p.m. ET
Men’s Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs No. 3 Seed - 3 p.m. ET
Women’s Session 4 | Semifinals
Women’s Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs No. 1 Seed - 7 p.m. ET
Women’s Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs No. 2 Seed - 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 14
Men’s Session 4 | Semifinals
Men’s Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs No. 1 Seed - 3 p.m. ET
Men’s Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs No. 2 Seed - 5 p.m. ET
Women’s Session 5 | Final
Women’s Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner - 9:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 15
Men’s Session 5 | Final
Men’s Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner - 3:15 p.m. ET
Portions Courtesy American Conference
Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.