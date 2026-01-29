American Basketball Tournament Tix on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 American Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, which will be held at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The Women’s Championship will run March 10-14, while the Men’s Championship will be held March 11-15.

Beginning this season, the American Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will feature the top 10 teams in a new five-day bracket format. The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will advance directly to the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will maintain byes to the quarterfinals. The No. 5 and No. 6 seeds will receive byes to the second round.

New this year are courtside seats, with all front-row seats situated around the court being part of an all-inclusive hospitality experience in the Courtside Club

All-session ticket packages for the Women’s Championship range from $30-180. Tickets for the Women’s Final range from $10-60.

All-session ticket packages for the Men’s Championship range from $75-700. Tickets for the Men’s Final range from $25-275. As a bonus, all ticket packages that include the Men’s Semifinals on March 14 will also include a complimentary ticket to the Women’s Final, also set for March 14 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. The in-arena location to pick up the Women’s Final tickets during the Men’s Semifinals is to be determined. Men’s Championship tickets are available here.

For full details on ticket packages and more information on the Championships, click here.

All ticket packages are subject to facility fees and sales tax.

Legacy Arena at the BJCC is a 17,000-capacity arena that hosts national and international touring concerts, productions and sporting events each year and underwent a $125 million modernization in 2021. Most recently, the venue hosted the 2025 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regionals and the 2025 SEC Women’s Gymnastics Championships. The arena previously hosted the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball First and Second Rounds and will host that event again in 2028.

2026 American Basketball Championships

Legacy Arena at the BJCC | Birmingham, Alabama

Tuesday, March 10

Women’s Session 1 | First Round

Women’s Game 1: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed - 1 p.m. ET

Women’s Game 2: No. 7 Seed vs No. 10 Seed - 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 11

Women’s Session 2 | Second Round

Women’s Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed - 1 p.m. ET

Women’s Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs No. 6 Seed - 3 p.m. ET

Men’s Session 1 | First Round

Men’s Game 1: No. 8 Seed vs No. 9 Seed - 7 p.m. ET

Men’s Game 2: No. 7 Seed vs No. 10 Seed - 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 12

Women’s Session 3 | Quarterfinals

Women’s Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed - 1 p.m. ET

Women’s Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs No. 3 Seed - 3 p.m. ET

Men’s Session 2 | Second Round

Men’s Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed - 7 p.m. ET

Men’s Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs No. 6 Seed - 9 p.m. ET

Friday, March 13

Men’s Session 3 | Quarterfinals

Men’s Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed - 1 p.m. ET

Men’s Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs No. 3 Seed - 3 p.m. ET

Women’s Session 4 | Semifinals

Women’s Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs No. 1 Seed - 7 p.m. ET

Women’s Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs No. 2 Seed - 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 14

Men’s Session 4 | Semifinals

Men’s Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs No. 1 Seed - 3 p.m. ET

Men’s Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs No. 2 Seed - 5 p.m. ET



Women’s Session 5 | Final

Women’s Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner - 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 15

Men’s Session 5 | Final

Men’s Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs Game 8 Winner - 3:15 p.m. ET

