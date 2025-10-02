Tulane Green Wave On SI

American Conference Football Close to Mid-Season Check In

Here we are, at the almost midway point of the American Conference football season, and this is where we think teams sit, no matter what their record says.

Doug Joubert

Contenders and Pretenders in the American Conference
Contenders and Pretenders in the American Conference / Created by AI in Canva
In this story:

We are at the not quite, but close midway point of the season, but, most importantly, Tulane has their yearly bye this weekend, so we wanted to give you a look at where everyone stands at this point in the American Conference and if they're legit.

American Conference Standings Five Games In (or Four)

Team

Conference Record

Overall Record

Navy

3-0

4-0

Memphis

1-0

5-0

North Texas

1-0

5-0

Tulane

1-0

4-1

East Carolina

1-0

3-2

Rice

1-1

3-2

South Florida

0-0

3-1

Temple

0-0

2-2

UTSA

0-0

2-2

UAB

0-1

2-2

Charlotte

0-1

1-3

FL Atlantic

0-1

1-3

Tulsa

0-2

2-3

Army

0-2

1-3

Contenders

Let's start with the obvious. If you're looking for Navy, don't look here in Contenders. Memphis feels like the real deal. They've beaten an SEC school. Sure, it was Arkansas, but that's still a step up from their earlier opponents, like Chattanooga, Georgia State and Troy. They've got a lot of fluff the next two weeks with Florida Atlantic and Tulsa. The UAB game in Birmingham might test the Tigers a bit, but it's the October 25 game in Memphis against South Florida that will be the real gauge for Memphis. By the way, Memphis plays home games against both the Bulls and Tulane. That's scheduling magic for the Tigers.

The Mean Green of North Texas are a real 5-0. They beat Washington State of the PAC-12 and handled South Alabama last weekend. We'll see where they stand when South Florida comes to Denton a week from now

The Tulane Green Wave have handled the toughest schedule in the American Conference pretty handily, except for the Ole Miss game. But, come on, the Rebels are ranked #4 in the polls now, so give the Greenies a break. The true test for Tulane comes in Memphis on November 7.

Pretenders

The Midshipmen of Navy have an unbeaten mark so far. And, they've played absolutely no one. Here's the powerhouse record they show in their four victories: VMI, UAB, Tulsa, and Rice. Their next two games are Air Force and Temple, so don't be surprised to see Navy at 6-0 going into Florida Atlantic. The Midshipmen will be in South Bend on November 8. That's where the dream will come crashing down. Oh, Navy has South Florida the next weekend, then they're at Memphis on November 27. Ouch

Published
