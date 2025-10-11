Tulane Green Wave On SI

American Conference Teams with Early Lead on CFP Opportunity

Using a different metric on weighing who makes it to the College Football Playoffs has played into the gurus who schedule games in the American Conference.

Doug Joubert

The College Football Playoff trophy is displayed at Miami's Brownsville Middle School for a news conference on April 10, 2025.
The College Football Playoff trophy is displayed at Miami's Brownsville Middle School for a news conference on April 10, 2025. / HAL HABIB / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee has announced that it will be utilizing Strength of Record (SOR) as a principal sorting metric this season. Strength of Record (SOR) differs from Strength of Schedule (SOS) as it adjusts for losses to higher ranked teams. So, if you have an impressive loss, you will be rewarded in 2025 more than previous seasons.

Using SOR rankings from one online source, we can see where each conference potentially stands as hit the mid-season mark, comparing the number of teams in each conference ranked in the Top-25 in SOR and the number of teams with SOR in the Top 50. Remember: the CFP committee has its own analytics, so this is an educated guess.

Teams in the Top-25 in Strength of Record

Conference

# of Teams with SOR in Top 25

SEC

8

Big Ten

6

Big 12

5

American

4

ACC

2

Teams in the Top-50 in Strength of Record

Conference

# of Teams with SOR in Top 50

SEC

12

Big 12

11

Big 10

10

ACC

6

American

5

Mountain West

2

Sun Belt

2

Using this information, we can surmise that at this mid-season mark, the American Conference has the best chance of any non-Power Four conference of putting a team in the end of the year playoffs.

Information courtesy of ESPN and Reddit user u/Kruger-Dunning

Published
