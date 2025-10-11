American Conference Teams with Early Lead on CFP Opportunity
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee has announced that it will be utilizing Strength of Record (SOR) as a principal sorting metric this season. Strength of Record (SOR) differs from Strength of Schedule (SOS) as it adjusts for losses to higher ranked teams. So, if you have an impressive loss, you will be rewarded in 2025 more than previous seasons.
Using SOR rankings from one online source, we can see where each conference potentially stands as hit the mid-season mark, comparing the number of teams in each conference ranked in the Top-25 in SOR and the number of teams with SOR in the Top 50. Remember: the CFP committee has its own analytics, so this is an educated guess.
Teams in the Top-25 in Strength of Record
Conference
# of Teams with SOR in Top 25
SEC
8
Big Ten
6
Big 12
5
American
4
ACC
2
Teams in the Top-50 in Strength of Record
Conference
# of Teams with SOR in Top 50
SEC
12
Big 12
11
Big 10
10
ACC
6
American
5
Mountain West
2
Sun Belt
2
Using this information, we can surmise that at this mid-season mark, the American Conference has the best chance of any non-Power Four conference of putting a team in the end of the year playoffs.
Information courtesy of ESPN and Reddit user u/Kruger-Dunning