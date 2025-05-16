An Early Season Look at the 2025/26 Tulane Green Wave Defensive Line
The 2025-2026 defensive line for the Wave will look very different this season than a season ago. Tulane lost players to the transfer portal, but they also made impressive additions. A new season brings inherent uncertainty, but this defensive line is certainly capable of getting to the quarterback.
Star defensive lineman, Patrick Jenkins, graduated and is participating in the New Orleans Saints minicamp. Jenkins was tied for the most sacks on the team with 4.5 last season. Tulane also lost Adin Huntington on the edge. Huntington recorded four sacks in his final season of collegiate football. Huntington was signed by the Cleveland Browns after the draft. Nose tackle Adonis Friloux transferred to Baylor and defensive end Parker Peterson, who had a promising junior season with 2.5 sacks, transferred to play for Wisconsin.
While those loses hurt, Tulane kept defensive end Kameron Hamilton, who tied Jenkins for the most sacks in the 2024-2025 season. Hamilton now has three years of college experience and could be poised for a dominant fourth year. After recording three sacks his sophomore season, defensive end Gerrod Henderson will return to make an impact.
Tulane utilized the transfer portal effectively, bringing in edge rushers Mo Westmoreland and Santana Hopper. Westmoreland was a force at UTEP, recording 7.5 sacks in both of the last two seasons. Hopper was a problem to for both offensive lineman and quarterbacks at Appalachian State last season, forcing two fumbles and recording five sacks.
The interior defensive line has more questions around it, but there are certainly plenty of viable options. Nose tackle Elijah Chaimpaigne is returning for his senior season with hopes for a breakout year. Texas Tech transfer Trevon McAlpine, who had 1.5 sacks last season for the Red Raiders, certainly could be a factor. Liberty transfer Eliyt Nairne, coming off of a promising Freshman season with the Flames, also has the potential to make significant contributions. UAB transfer Derrick Sheppard Jr. will be in the mix as well, seeking a breakout season.
With impressive additions on the edge and the interior, coupled with several notable returning players, Tulane's defensive line has the potential to wreak havoc. If this defensive line plays the way they are capable, the Green Wave's chances of success on the defensive side of the ball skyrocket.