An Inside Perspective on the Green Wave's Opening Night Win
After the Green Wave cruised to victory Monday, head coach Ron Hunter and scoring leaders Asher Woods and Curtis Williams Jr. gave us their time for a post-game presser.
Overcoming Weaknesses
Coach Hunter's opening statement provided an interesting look on how the Wave felt about the Bulldogs coming into the game, "This is what I call a "kryptonite" game; there are certain teams that are kryptonite. (These teams) give our system problems."
"I was really proud of our defense." Hunter continued. The Green Wave racked up six blocks and ten steals total as a team. He elaborated further, "Sometimes these numbers don't quite indicate it, but to be able to hold a team like that under 70-points... I thought we were able to control the tempo that way."
The Wave tallied 24-points off of turnovers Monday, making sure to capitalize off of the opportunities given to them, "That's how we have to play. We won't be stout this year, but we'll be athletic, we'll be able to defend the ball, and we're gonna get deflections."
Star-Studded Standouts
The two players that joined coach Hunter in the presser were scoring-leaders Asher Woods and Curtis Williams Jr. Woods shot an efficient 7/13 for 24-points while shooting 1/2 from long-distance. Williams Jr. would see a perfect shooting night, going 9/9 from the field and 4/4 from tre-land for 22-points.
Williams Jr. was asked how good he felt last night, "I felt good, the past few scrimmages and games we've had I've been forcing it and really haven't been playing to my suit. Coming in today I was just flowing with the offense and my guys were getting me open, just playing team ball."
Williams Jr. continued to emphasize the selfless team-play, "Coach knows if I want that shot, I would've shot it. (But) we've been talking about team (play) and chemistry and building that (up). I feel like me forcing shots wouldn't have helped that. I just really wanted to play the right way and that's what I came out and did today."
The Bulldogs seemed to be a one man show Monday, with #2 Jadin Booth going for 34-points. Woods was asked how tough it was to slow him down, "Credit to him, he was moving off the ball, finding space, (and) his teammates were looking for him. I think we just (have to) do a better job to clean up on that."
Matching the Energy and Playing for Gregg
One thing the Wave couldn't get enough of Monday was their energy. From the jump, their defensive energy and hustle were off-the-charts. Coach Hunter had this to say about their energy, "That's how we have to play. Tyler started that with his energy (during the first possession). He made a statement with his energy and these guys just kind of picked it up from there... I thought his energy was contagious today."
Hunter was also asked how he managed to continue that high energy from the second half of last week's exhibition game, "You can practice all you want, but until you play and get in games and understand (our system), it's hard. (Williams Jr.) didn't play with us last year and he's starting to figure it out... We can control how hard we play, and this is a hard playing group."
When coach Hunter was asked about the late Gregg Glenn and how that affected the team's play, he said, "If it was anything, we played in Gregg's honor today, we played like Gregg Glenn today. (We) had guys flying around (and it) looked like five Gregg Glenns running out there."
Woods then followed up answering the same question, "It's more than playing, it's the preparation, the off-days, and whatever we do, we want to honor him... Instead of making it a crutch, we make it a reason and our foundation as to why we can get stuff done (as a team)."
Woods was described as 'aggressive' Monday night, and when he was asked what fueled that fire, he said, "My faith (and) just losing a brother too. It puts a perspective of 'you can't take it for granted'... being rooted in the right things, I think that's what it's about."