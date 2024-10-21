Analysis: Tulane Green Wave Reclaim Fearless Identity in Gritty Win over Rice
The Tulane Green Wave learned that no game comes without lessons and no win is guaranteed as they escaped with a hard-fought victory against the Rice Owls.
The tale of two halves was told by Makhi Hughes, who recorded 100 of his 140 rushing yards out of halftime. Sam Howard's fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, forced by freshman Javion White at a crucial moment, illustrated the defensive stand that solidified hopes to contend for a conference championship.
In that same moment, the heart of the team's core values was on display when Howard took off the turnover beads and placed them on White's shoulders.
Among the vital insights gained in the 24-10 win was the importance of personnel. White started in place of Caleb Ransaw at spear, who was questionable to play due to an injury. Tulane lost their most experienced defender by a significant margin in the most mentally challenging role in the secondary.
After some unavoidable growing pains, White made the game-changing tackle to force a fumble in a one-score game with 1:39 remaining in regulation.
Heading into the game, head coach Jon Sumrall continued to emphasize the prowess of Rice's defensive front, which was top 10 in the country in sacks and tackles for loss. He was critical of his team's effort after the bye week, which was evident in their lackadaisical start.
Tulane's run of dominance came to an end in the first close contest they've won without a lead through the third quarter on. However, they gained strength on defense that compensates for the offensive slogger.
If anyone undervalued a complete tight end to an offense, Tulane's struggles were a perfect exemplification. The ankle injury that Alex Bauman sustained against the UAB Blazers held him out, and it was an eerie reminder of the first game he saw considerable playing time.
Tulane lost both starting tight ends against Southern Miss in the 2022 season. Despite an overwhelming number of responsibilities, Alex Bauman was second in receptions in the loss. Eventually, he became the most important receiver in the Cotton Bowl.
But the absence of Will Wallace and Tyrick James affected the running game, passing game, and special teams blocking. In his third season, Bauman combines Wallace's run-blocking skills with James' red zone threat, as he's tied for the most receiving touchdowns.
Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said before the season he intended to go back to his roots as a former tight ends coach with his assessment of Bauman, who's grown into an all-around tight end.
Bauman needed a few weeks to develop when thrust into the lineup two seasons ago. Reggie Brown continues to grow, and Anthony Miller showed in-game improvements.
Importantly, Bauman has picked up key blitzes on Darian Mensah, and likely makes a difference in his pocket protection. Tulane went three-and-out multiple times, and their defense continued to match them, heightening pressure on E.J. Warner as the game transpired.
It's Tulane's second game in which a player at every level made an interception. The five takeaways and fierce pass rush cemented their reputation as a defense to fear.
Rice scored a field goal on their first possession in the third quarter. Their next drives went as follows: an interception by Micah Robinson, a three-and-out, turnover on downs with a pass breakup by Robinson, one more three-and-out, a scoop and score, and a game-ending interception.
Despite allowing explosive plays, the Green Wave made stops when it counted. Their final interception came on the first play following Howard's fumble recovery for a touchdown.
One could argue that it superficially inflated the score of a game that went down to the wire; the same argument could be made about the two dropped passes in the end zone. There were several drops in crucial moments.
The passing game was out of sync due to a formidable Owls front, a slow start to the run game missing Bauman's blocking and usage in offset I formations, and the receivers not at their Saturday best for their quarterback. It happens.
Context can give color to missteps. Mensah threw with more zip than usual, but it was difficult to dissect his velocity from overcompensating for strong winds. While the sun was a factor, it does not excuse undisciplined play. However, as the radio sideline reporter who spent the entire game on the sidelines, it was an undeniable hindrance.
It's easy to say that this game could have been 31-10 or greater for the Green Wave. Does the defense play with the heart and fire they did without a need to stop the adversity? Are they in the same position when they recover a fumble for a touchdown? The butterfly effect becomes a meaningless discussion in sports.
In the third phase on special teams, punter Will Karoll was arguably the player of the game. The unit provided palpable juice that helped momentum.
The best teams win when they aren't close to it, and Tulane didn't meet their standard against the Owls. They won anyway. Previous Green Wave teams that lost control struggled to regain it. The team that clawed their way back into contention late against Oklahoma showed how much they learned from that loss.
Tulane's 13-game conference winning streak leads the nation. Teams don't reach this position without victories that begin as fierce battles. Nobody gained any valuable insights from their season-opening shutout. The team that took the field on Saturday after the bye was not the same one that defeated the Blazers.
However, it was one that showed it could win when the chips are down and nothing is clicking. Tulane couldn't have asked for a better education in themselves than the way they beat the Owls as they head to contend against North Texas.