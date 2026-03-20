Another Sluggerbird Honored by MLB

Former Tulane catcher Colin Tuft was recently named to the Spring Breakout roster for the Baltimore Orioles and will participate in the MLB Spring Breakout games this week, the organization announced.

The third annual MLB Spring Breakout is from March 19-22, 2026. The preseason spotlight showcases baseball’s future stars as clubs assemble their top prospects to play in an exhibition against one another. The event spans four days and includes a total of 16 games. In 2025, 68 of MLB Pipeline’s 100 Top Prospects were on one of the rosters.

Tuft and the Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox on March 20 in Sarasota, Florida at Ed Smith Stadium starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT in the Grapefruit League. The game can be watched on MASN, MLB.com, MLB.TV, and the MLB app.

He was picked in the eighth round (249th overall) by the Baltimore Orioles during the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. This page from MLB gives his stats for the O's.

Tuft, a catcher from Vienna, Virginia, led Tulane during the 2024 season with 67 runs scored, 44 walks and 13 stolen bases while hitting .279 with 62 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 41 RBIs, 113 total bases, .509 slugging percentage, and a .437 on-base percentage. He started his career at Virginia, then transferred for that one year in Uptown. He played 62 games (tied for the most on the team), starting 61 of them. Lead the team with 13 stolen bases and with 44 walks, had a .983 fielding percentage. A 2024 Corvallis All-Tournament Team. A Second Team All American Conference.

Tuft began his career at Virginia where he caught and played in the outfield. He and his team won a regional, super regional and made a College World Series appearance with the Cavaliers. He was a member of the ACC Academic Honor Roll. He attended James Madison High School where he won a state, regional and district championship. Tuft was a two-time all-district and all-region; all-state in 2021. He hit .549 as a senior with a 1.52 OPS. He also played football and basketball.

He was the eighth Tulane player ever selected by the Baltimore Orioles following pitcher Joey Pursell (1980), pitcher Sam Amarena (1987), pitcher Todd Dyess (1994), pitcher Robbie Conway (1994), outfielder Hudson Haskin (2020), shortstop Collin Burns (2021), and pitcher Keagan Gillies (2021).

Tuft is the second former Tulane player that has been selected to participate in the Spring Breakout games along with pitcher Michael Lombardi for the Kansas City Royals.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics