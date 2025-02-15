Asher Woods Saves Tulane Green Wave Against Rice Owls With Buzzer-Beater
The Tulane Green Wave had a lot of time to regroup after their disappointing performance against the North Texas Green Wave their last time out on the court.
That 76-66 loss occurred on Feb. 8 gave the team a full week in between games to rest up and get ready for the stretch run of the regular season.
They returned home to face off against the Rice Owls, and Tulane looked a little rusty in the early going, as they went down by seven points within the first eight minutes of the game.
From that point on they began to find their footing, finishing the half on a 33-19 run to take a 42-35 lead into halftime. Their lead was expanded to as many as nine points in the second half, but the Owls didn't go away.
Rice remained within striking distance, taking the lead with 6:11 remaining in the contest.
The two teams would trade the lead down the stretch, as things went right down to the buzzer.
After Trae Broadnax missed a shot with seconds remaining, Gregg Glenn III grabbed the rebound and pushed the ball up the court.
He found Asher Woods on the wing, who dribbled into his shot and knocked down a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.
It was his fourth 3-pointer of the game, as he shot 7-of-12 overall, finishing with 20 points scored. He added three rebounds, two assists and one steal to his stat line in 36 minutes of action.
Woods was one of three Green Wave players to reach the 20-point plateau. He was joined by Glenn and point guard Rowan Brumbaugh. The Tulane big man scored 20 points, going 8-of-15 from the field overall, adding four rebounds and four assists. Brumbaugh was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, matching Woods’s four 3-point makes.
Overall, he shot 7-of-11 from the field and had ice in his veins at the free throw line, making all seven of his attempts, including two in the final minute to tie the game up at 78.
He grabbed six rebounds with eight assists, as the Georgetown Hoyas transfer has taken his performance to another level during AAC play.
The scoring punch provided by Glenn and Woods was much needed as the cold streak of the team’s leading scorer, Kaleb Banks, continued.
The Indiana Hoosiers transfer had only two points in 21 minutes, going 0-for-3 from the field. But, he still made an impact on the game with six rebounds, one assist and three blocks.
With a record of 14-11 overall and 8-4 in conference, the Green Wave are now a half-game ahead of the Florida Atlantic Owls for fourth place. They will be facing off against the Temple Owls on Sunday afternoon.
Tulane will take the court next on Wednesday, Feb. 19 against the East Carolina Pirates at Devlin Fieldhouse.