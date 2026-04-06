Baseball, Basketball, and AD Harris on The Green Wave Report for April 6, 2026

This week on the Green Wave report: baseball claims an important series in Wichita, basketball transfer portal opens on Tuesday, our and a brief snippet on our exclusive interview with Tulane athletic director David Harris.

Welcome to our regular edition of the Green Wave Report from ON SI Tulane. I'm Doug Joubert. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from OnSI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

Sluggerbirds Take Series from WSU

The Tulane baseball team claimed two out of three in Kansas this weekend as the Sluggerbirds defeated what was then the top team in the American Conference in the Wichita State Shockers. A combination of superb pitching, outstanding defense, and timely, deep ball hitting by the wave made up the difference in two of the three games.

On SI Analysis

This is the Green Wave team that we've been looking for all year. Saturdays series clinching finale was the most complete game we've seen out of Tulane this season. An outstanding start by JD Rodriguez, along with pinpoint accuracy by the rest of the pitching staff proved crucial to the victories over Wichita State.

The Green Wave was able to use well planned bunts, and hits that came at just the right time, including some long balls that were well overdue.

For the most part, Tulane pitching and hitting were right on target. We are still concerned, though, about Friday night starter. Trey Cehajic. The graduate righty continues to have difficulties finding the plate at times.

Truth be told, we thought there was a possible starting pitcher replacement LuisPablo Navarro , however, the sophomore transfer showed that he might not be ready for a weekend task yet.

It will be interesting to see what coach Jay Uhlman has in mind for the East Carolina series this weekend. The pirates are the top team in the American.

NCAA Transfer Portal

The NCAA basketball transfer portal opens Tuesday, April 7th. If you read our story on Monday morning, you know three specific names are possible. Greenies who could play elsewhere next year. We will be having exclusive interviews with Coach Ron Hunter and Tulane women's coach Ashley Langford later this week as they take a look at what could happen for the Green Wave.

The State of Tulane Athletics

If you didn't catch the premiere of part 1 of our four-part exclusive interview with Tulane athletic director, David Harris, you can also watch the first part of the four-part series on our YouTube channel.

Over the next two weeks, we will be featuring wide ranging interview with Harris on Mondays and Wednesdays at noon.

Part 2 of the series will be concerning specific programs that have succeeded and those that have not for Tulane Athletics. Part 2 airs Wednesday at noon on our YouTube channel, with key questions and answers here, so be on the lookout.

We hope you have enjoyed our regular edition of the green wave report. Our report airs regularly, Mondays at 4:00 p.m.

Tomorrow, spring football continues for Tulane. We will have our usual 4:00 p.m. report the day of practice Tuesday. We hope you'll join us then