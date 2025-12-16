Can the Wave Get the Offense Rolling in Oxford?

This Week's Coverage of Tulane's First CFP Appearance

When looking at the preview for Saturday's game, these two teams are very clearly not the same as they were back in week four. We're not just talking about the elephant in the room either. Although both head coaches from week four have taken head coaching jobs elsewhere, that's far from what we mean when we say these teams are not the same.

Team Chemistry

Back in September, QB Jake Retzlaff had only been on Tulane campus for about a month. Retzlaff has said in press conferences before that he's spent a lot of time with the team, getting to know his guys and their names.

When offensive lineman Shadre Hurst was asked about the chemistry on the offense, he commented, "Just look at the numbers, (look at) how we played moving throughout the season. You can see we really molded together... and continued playing for each other."

Any Weaknesses?

If there's anything we can learn about an Ole Miss weakness, we can look at their loss to the #3 Georgia Bulldogs back in October.

One thing the Dawgs did well was hold starting Rebels QB, Trinidad Chambliss, under 50-yards rushing. Even with that, the Rebel QB still had two rushing-TDs.

Georgia was able to outgain the Rebels as a whole with 510 total yards compared to the Ole Miss 351-yards. Georgia also held Ole Miss to 5-of-9 on third down, which isn't remarkable, but those four missed conversions led to one fourth down conversion, one turnover-on-downs, and two punts. The Wave will need every possession in this game, so third-down defense will be essential.

This really isn't a weakness, but if Tulane can figure out any way to get the ball back in the hands of the offense, it can help carry them to a Saturday victory. Whether that's getting off the field on third-down, or being able to create turnovers in key situations to help turn the tide of the game.

Back to the offense, Georgia was able to run the ball effectively. Rushing for 221 total yards, dominating the trenches and managed to squeak out with a win. Ole Miss is not invincible; this is a team that can be run on and beaten. The Green Wave will have to show up on Saturday, ready to fight a tough, physical battle before they can think about winning.

Getting the Run Game Rolling

Back in their September matchup, TU wasn't the healthiest they could be. They were missing starting left tackle, senior Derrick Graham. The Wave having him back is an essential piece to the running game puzzle they're going to have to solve this Saturday.

When asked about the evolving running-game and how that can help them win this game, offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said, "It's what we want to do, I think that's no secret. We're a run-first football team. Getting those guys going... will be good."

Tulane's running backs aren't the only source of their run game. Back in September, QB Jake Retzlaff was the Wave's leading rusher with 51-yards on eight carries (6.4 avg). OC Craddock said, "His ability to run is huge, and it's been really big for our success this year."

"It's a great challenge for us." Craddock mentioned after being asked about the Rebels' defense. He described them as "elite communicators" and views it as a challenge for the team to overcome. He finished with, "They've gotten a lot better this year for sure."

"He always keeps you off balance. He's not going to give you the same look twice." Craddock said about Ole Miss' new head coach, Pete Golding. TU will need to be prepared for the randomness and chaos of the Ole Miss defense.

Staying on the Field

When a question was asked if there was anything specific the offense needed to be better at, he eagerly cut-off the reporter, saying "Third-down. I already know it. We weren't great on third-down early in the game. We had a couple things we missed, a couple things we dropped, and a couple things I didn't scheme up right." He apologized to the reporter for cutting him off before his answer of course, but the emphasis is on the third-down offense.

Craddock isn't wrong either. The Wave started off 4-8 going into halftime on third-down, only to go a whopping 2-7 in the second half. Staying on the field, running the ball, and controlling the flow of the game is essential for the Wave's success this time around.