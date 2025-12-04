Chilly and Damp for Tulane vs North Texas Friday Night

Tulane football plays in its fourth consecutive American Conference championship game Friday night, as the Green Wave entertains North Texas at 7:00 p.m. in Yulman Stadium in Uptown New Orleans.

The Wave come into the game at 10-2 on the year, 7-1 in the American Conference. The Mean Green is 11-1 for the season with an identical 7-1 record in league play.

After some heavy thunderstorms swept through New Orleans on Thursday, the city will get a slight respite from any deluges on Friday night, if you believe the forecasts. The Weather Channel is showing temperatures around game time to be hovering around the 51-degree mark with winds out of the North to North-Northeast around 4-to-5-MPH. There's a 50-50 chance of rain during the entirety of when the game will be held, so bring a poncho or slicker just in case. Umbrellas are not allowed in Yulman Stadium.

North Texas can run the ball, but relies mostly on an explosive passing game that could be affected by wet conditions, so Tulane coach Jon Sumrall is hoping for exactly that.

"I'm hoping for a monsoon," Sumrall teased. "Let it rain."

Kickoff in Yulman Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday night. Tickets start at $17. You can purchase them here.