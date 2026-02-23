Chun, Frankel Honored by the American Conference

The Tulane baseball team (5-2), after sweeping the opening home series against Harvard last weekend, saw a pair of players named to the American Conference’s Weekly Honor Roll, the league office announced this afternoon.

Tanner Chun, a sophomore outfielder from Honolulu, Hawaii, sparked the Tulane offense as he hit .556 with six runs scored, two doubles, two extra base hits, a slugging percentage of .778, six stolen bases, and an on-base percentage of .750. Chun also totaled five hits, four RBIs and seven total bases while reaching base safely in all four games. He currently leads the team in batting average (.368) and stolen bases (6) plus is tied for the club lead in doubles (4).

Jack Frankel, a sophomore pitcher from Plano, Tex., allowed just one run on seven hits in a complete game seven inning victory over Harvard. His seven innings thrown was the team’s first complete game since April 25, 2025. His seven innings on the mound was the most for a Tulane pitcher since Michael Lombardi also went seven frames against Florida Atlantic in the American Baseball Conference Tournament (5/20/25). Frankel also struck out three without walking a man. On the year, Frankel is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA. He leads the team in innings pitched (11) while limiting opponents to a .231 batting average against in his first two starts of the season.

This is the first weekly conference recognition for both Chun and Frankel during their careers at Tulane and for the program this year. Overall, the program has been recognized by the conference 12 times the last two seasons.

2026 Tulane American Conference Weekly Awards

Tanner Chun – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026

Jack Frankel – Weekly Honor Roll – Feb. 23, 2026.

Next, Tulane plays a pair of midweek road games this week. The program starts the brief road swing and heads across town to face UNO (2-5) on Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. The program then heads to Mobile, Alabama for a 6:30 p.m. contest against South Alabama (5-2) on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Tulane next home series will be from Feb. 27 – March 1 against Eastern Kentucky. The game times for the series are 6:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Portions Courtesy Tulane Athletics