College Football Playoff Rules Remain Essentially the Same

The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee, comprised of the 10 FBS conference commissioners and the Director of Athletics at the University of Notre Dame, announced today it will continue the 12-team playoff format for the 2026-27 season. The decision provides additional time for evaluation and discussion on the current format and potential changes in the future.



Under the terms of the management committee's 2024 operating agreement, the 2026-27 season's format will feature 12 teams based on conference champions and final ranking by the CFP Selection Committee. First-round games will be played on campus sites, followed by quarterfinals and semifinals hosted by the CFP bowls, and the national championship game, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 25, 2027.



Playoff to Remain Pretty Close to the Same

"After ongoing discussion about the 12-team playoff format, the decision was made to continue with the current structure," said Rich Clark, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "This will give the Management Committee additional time to review the 12-team format, so they can better assess the need for potential change. While they all agree the current format has brought more excitement to college football and has given more schools a real shot in the postseason, another year of evaluation will be helpful."

Synopsis of What to Expect in 2026-27

The 12-team structure is retained for the 2026-27 season to allow for further evaluation, rejecting immediate expansion to 16 or 24 teams. The champions of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC are guaranteed spots, regardless of final ranking. The highest-ranked champion from the remaining FBS conferences (Group of 6) receives an automatic bid. The remaining 7 spots are filled by at-large candidates. The Notre Dame Rule means the Fighting Irish are eligible for an automatic bid if they finish within the top 12 of the final CFP rankings.



The 2026-27 National Championship game will be played on January 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.



Uniform Additions

In addition, the NCAA has approved the use of commercial sponsorship patches on uniforms, equipment, and apparel starting in 2026.

Portions Courtesy of the College Football Playoffs