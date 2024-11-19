Controversial Analyst Puts Tulane Green Wave in Top 12 of His Rankings
With Tulane getting a well deserved bye this upcoming weekend ahead of their regular season finale against Memphis, they have made their case for being the Group of 5 representative in the College Football Playoff this year.
Bu right now, they are on the outside looking in.
Boise State was the highest-ranked G5 team during the most recent CFP rankings that came out last Tuesday, but after the Green Wave turned in a dominant performance against Navy and the Broncos were in huge trouble to start their game, there's a chance the voters could shake things up.
However, if the newest AP Poll is any indication of what's to come, then Tulane will still be behind Boise State with the Green Wave coming in at No. 20 while the Broncos are 12th.
But, there are some people changing their thoughts about who the best Group of 5 team is, and former national champion and current CBS Sports analyst, Danny Kanell, has actually put Tulane as the 12th-best team in his rankings.
Kanell's list is a mix of who he feels are the best teams and which teams have accomplished the most this season.
That's why he has Oregon and Indiana ranked No. 1 and No. 2 because they are both undefeated.
Having Tulane as his best G5 team is certainly interesting since the Green Wave have two losses on the year compared to Boise State's one, with all three of those defeats for both programs coming against Power 4 schools.
Recently, though, Tulane has been the more dominant team.
They have completely destroyed their competition with only two of their wins in conference play being one-score games while they have won by 20 or more points five times.
While Boise State hasn't lost against a Mountain West foe, they haven't quite decimated their opponents recently like the Green Wave have.
Ultimately, the only thing that matters is where the College Football Playoff committee puts these teams, as that will decide who will be competing for a national championship.