Cornerbacks, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator on Day 11 of Spring Football, April 9, 2026

Welcome to this special edition of spring football on the Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. I'm Doug Joubert. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network.

If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

Observations on Day 11

Day 11 of spring football for Tulane saw an overcast breezy day with temperatures in the mid-60s for most of the practice. A very comfortable morning in Yulman Stadium.

Amongst those in attendance today about 10 possible recruits and their families were spread out on the sidelines to observe practice.

It was nice to see American Conference championship game most valuable player Jack Tchienchou was at practice today. The Tulane safety had off-season shoulder surgery and came out in his jersey, with no pads, to be out and about and hang out with his teammates. He will not be participating in any spring drills, but is expected to be fully ready for fall practice.

Also in attendance, a number of former Tulane stars: from last year, defensive lineman Kam Hamilton and linebacker Sam Howard and from the Cotton Bowl team linebacker Nick Anderson.

We got here a little early this morning to see what was going on. place kickers Jackson Courville and Zach Marini along with long snapper Jason Arredondo were the only ones in Yulman Stadium when we got here at 7:40 a.m. Meanwhile, the offensive line was meeting in the bunker room going through a thick 3-inch binder full of plays and schemes.

For the first time in Spring, all six quarterbacks wore red jerseys, not just the two vying for the starting position: Kaden Semonza and Zeon Chris-Gremillion.

Team Drills

It may just be that Zeon is still learning his receivers and still learning the playbook. We do notice that he sometimes tends to stare down his receivers, not looking at other receiving possibilities during a play. However, there was a really nice 20-yard catch in traffic by tight end Gabe Lovorn from Zeon during team drills.

Early on, the defense held down the running game extremely well. There were very few creases that could be found for Tulane running backs. This early in spring practice, offensive lines are usually a work in progress.

In the late team drills, things upended up much better for the O-line.

Today interviews with defensive passing game coordinator Brian Berezowitz, and cornerbacks Marquez Macho Stevenson and E’zaiah Shine. You can see all three interviews by clicking here. There are even more interviews along with expert analysis on our YouTube Channel.

We hope you've enjoyed this special spring football edition of the Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. Saturday, Day 12 of spring football. We will have a special report for you at 4:00 Saturday. We hope you'll join us then.