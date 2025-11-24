Cross Country Teams Conclude Strong Seasons at 2025 NCAA Championships
The Tulane men's and women's cross country programs wrapped up their seasons Saturday, Nov. 22, at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships held at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The Green Wave men finished 21st nationally with a total of 536 points.
Men’s Team Highlights
Leading the Tulane men was Bernard Cheruiyot, who finished 29th overall with a time of 28:59.3 in the 10K. Cheruiyot's top-40 finish earned him All-American honors for the first time in his cross country career, marking a historic achievement as he became the program’s first-ever male All-American in cross country. This is Cheruiyot’s second All-American recognition overall, having previously been honored in last season’s outdoor 10,000-meter race.
Silas Kiptanui also delivered a strong performance, placing 47th overall with a time of 29:11.6. Other notable finishes include Illia Kunin (154th, 29:59.3), Gilberto Rono (206th, 30:32.6), Tommy Rice (214th, 30:36.9), Rogerio Amaral (225th, 30:49.7), and Zach Van Houten (228th, 30:53.5).
This was the second straight year that Tulane qualified their men’s team to compete as the program finished 28th last season.
Women’s Team Highlights
On the women’s side, Blezzin Kimutati finished 108th overall in the 6K race with a time of 19:59.2. Despite being 183rd at the 2K mark, Kimutati steadily advanced throughout the race, ultimately breaking into the top 110 by the finish.
Both teams will now shift their focus to the upcoming indoor season, which begins in December.