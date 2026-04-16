Day 14 of Tulane Spring Practice: We Talk with Transfers, Returners & a New Daddy

A little bit warmer and a little more humid today as day 14 of Tulane Spring football practice opened. Temperatures around 73°, but the cloud coverage overhead helped to keep the temperatures down while also holding in the humidity.

Around a half dozen high school possible recruits and their families were on the sideline today to watch practice. That may be one of the lower numbers we've seen in Uptown to observe the sessions.

According to sources, the spring scrimmage set for Saturday morning at 9:00 in Yulman Stadium will have well over 60 high school recruits and families in attendance.

A reminder for you: the spring scrimmage starts at 9:00 a.m. promptly. Here's a listing of all the various activities that will go on and the length of time each will take.

Practice runs from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. in Yulman Stadium, Saturday, April 18th



- 17-minute walk-through

- 10 minute stretch

- 5-minute Special Teams work

- 12-minute individual drills

- 8-minute Red Zone and 1-on-1

- 30-minute scrimmage

- 5-minute Special Teams competition

- 12-minute Pass Skeleton and OL/DL 1-on-1

- 10-minute OL competition

- 15-minutes of Red Zone

This is not what you would expect a spring game to be. Instead, it's more of a glorified practice session with some scrimmage drills sprinkled in.

The kicking specialists had some extra jobs to do today. During early defensive drills, we saw deep snapper Jason Arredondo and kickers Zach Marini and Cooper Helmke helped linebackers while they were doing tackling drills. Each of them would hold on to a dummy as the drills progressed.

Amongst the walking wounded at practice today (in other words, guys wearing jerseys but no pads). On the defensive side. safety Jack Tchienchou, who is still recovering from his shoulder surgery off-season. Also not dressed in pads, cornerback LJ Green. On the offensive side, sophomore running back Jamari McClure, who had surgery on both shoulders and wide receivers Gabe Daniels and Garrett Mmahat. Both Tchienchou & McClure say they will be ready for fall practice.

Today's interviews include head coach Will Hall, offensive coordinator Russ Calloway, whose family just welcomed their third child, wide receiver Oliver Mitchell, defensive lineman and South Alabama transfer Ed Smith, and quarterback Dagan Bruno. You can see them by clicking here. We have a dozens of interviews and analysis on our YouTube Channel. We would love for you to drop by.

This Saturday, the spring scrimmage Yulman Stadium. Everything starts at 9:00 a.m. with various practice sessions sprinkled throughout the morning drills. We will have a complete report with extensive videos and interviews at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.