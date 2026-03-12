Day 3 of Tulane Spring Football, Wave Dons Pads

A blustery first day of pads for the Tulane football team. It was a combination of the pads and the cooler weather that sort of led to a pep in a step for both coaches and players. A very brisk wind near 25 miles an hour at times, pushed in from the North. Punters has got to punt with the wind but the kickers were forced to kick into it.

Good to see a couple of active players today linebacker Dixon Agu, who is recovering from injury last year, was on the field for a number of different drills but did not participate in any contact. Quarterback Zeon Chriss-Gremillion was more involved today, as we got to see him put some zip into the ball, that we have not gotten to see before now.

Though shoulder pads were strapped on, there was no heavy contact as of yet. That's going to happen this coming Saturday when they'll be in full pads for the first time this spring. That practice session begins it a little after 8:00 in the morning and of course we'll have our usual update at 4 pm CDT here and on our YouTube Channel.

We wanted to give more of a defensive twist to things today on Day 3 of our spring football edition of the Green Wave Report, So what we've done is we've put together a few interviews for you. Head coach Will Hall will talk a little bit about leadership and where he sees his team after the first day of pads. We got to speak with new defensive coordinator Tayler Polk. Polk is no stranger to Tulane as he's been coaching the linebackers for the last few years. He continues to coach linebackers but has taken on the additional responsibility of being the defensive coordinator. By the way, Polk insisted on keeping the linebackers coach position. We also get to speak to junior defensive back Kevin Adams. We asked him what his feelings are about the new defensive schemes that are being set up by Coach Polk, and we asked him about what he thinks about his leadership role on this Tulane team

To see all of our videos, please head to our YouTube Channel. For the Day 3 report, you can find it right here.

On Saturday, the Green Wave don full gear for the first time this Spring. We'll be there to cover it and report back to you at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday.