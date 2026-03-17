Day 5 of Spring Football, March 17th, the Green Wave Report

Welcome to this special Spring Football edition of the Green Wave Report from ON SI Tulane.

Today, Day 5 of the Hall Ball in Yulman Stadium. It was a cool, breezy morning with temperatures around 43-degrees. With the 10-15 mile per hour breezes, the feels like temperature sat at a chilly 37.

This is the last of two practices this week before Tulane University takes its Spring break. The final practice of the week, Thursday morning, will be a mini-scrimmage of sorts, with the team working on drives, kicks, punts, everything but goal line situations, which coach Will Hall told us they will be installing after the break.

After this Thursday’s practice and the school break, the team will return Tuesday, March 31st with another dozen practices on the schedule. The final of those practices is the Spring Game on Saturday, April 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Yulman Stadium. Fans are invited to attend.

As part of our ongoing coverage of the 2026 Spring football practices from On SI Tulane, we are featuring interviews with key players and coaches. Today, we were able to hear from head coach Will Hall and a pair of defenders: redshirt junior defensive back Joshua Moore who talks about his relationship with new defensive coordinator Tayler Polk and how running with the special teams units have helped him to be a better defensive back. We also talk with senior linebacker Chris Rogers, who talks about why he returned to Tulane the way so many others did, even though they had a chance to go elsewhere, and Rogers shares his thoughts about the return of the injured Dickson Agu to the linebacker corps, what it means to him and the defense, and how he felt when his friend became part of the walking wounded.

You can find those interviews on our YouTube channel as part of the Green Wave Report. We publish them the afternoon of every practice session at 4:00 p.m. CDT. Part of the report includes our observations from Yulman stadium itself along with interviews.

Tulane has that one practice left this week Thursday morning, when the team will hold a mini-scrimmage.

We hope you've enjoyed this special Spring Football edition of the Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. We’ll be back Thursday at 4:00 p.m. with another Spring football report. Please subscribe and comment as much as you want. I'm Doug Joubert.

We'll see you Thursday